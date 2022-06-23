The Daytime Emmys return with a live ceremony on Friday – Chicago Tribune

Pasadena, California — After two years of drama and isolation due to the pandemic, America’s daytime television stars and shows will gather in person for the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight” will host the awards at a live, full capacity ceremony at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The 2020 edition was virtual due to COVID-19. Last year’s was prerecorded, with a limited audience on site.

The awards ceremony, in its 49th edition, will be broadcast starting at 9 pm in New York (0000 GMT) on the CBS channel and the Paramount+ streaming service.

Presenters include Drew Barrymore, Deidre Hall, Tamron Hall and Cameron Mathison. Michael Bolton will sing his new song “Beautiful World” and perform in the In Memoriam segment.

For the first time, a telenovela and its spin-off series face off in the daytime drama series category. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” competes with Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” They are also up for the award in “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” both on CBS, and ABC’s “General Hospital.”

“The Young and the Restless” has 18 nominations, including six in the acting categories. “General Hospital” has 17. Those are two of the four “soap operas” that are still broadcast on conventional TV networks.

Pat Sajak competes against himself and three others in the game show host category. He is nominated for his lifetime work “Wheel of Fortune” as well as the celebrity edition that airs on ABC.

Since Ellen DeGeneres recently stepped down from her talk show, Kelly Clarkson is set to step into her role on top of DeGeneres’ old schedule. The singer could win a third consecutive trophy as an entertainment talk show host, and her syndicated show is vying for her second consecutive honor.

John Aniston, Jennifer’s father, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37 years as Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”

[ Natti Natasha, una de las Mamás más bellas según People en Español ]

Last week’s Lifestyle and Creative Arts Awards ceremony crowned some celebrities.

Patti Scialfa, wife of Bruce Springsteen, added her own trophy to the family shelf as executive producer of PBS’s “Shelter Me: Soul Awakened,” which won the Daytime Emmy for best daytime special.

Already an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner, John Legend added a Daytime Emmy to his roster as executive producer of PBS’s “The Black Church,” which won as a short-form daytime show.

The DeGeneres show’s writing team was recognized with an award for a daytime nonfiction series, earning the comedian the final Daytime Emmy of her decorated 19-year career.