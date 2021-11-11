The Dazn case, the government intervenes – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

And at the end, the government intervened. The fire of controversy that flared up at the basis of the decision taken by Dazn to ban the contemporary vision on two devices has also touched politics, writes Benedetto Saccà on The messenger. And, now, it is not even excluded a postponement of changes. Certainly, from Pd and Lega to CinqueStelle and Leu, the parties have asked for a interest in Palazzo Chigi and, not by chance, yesterday at 3.45 pm the Ministry of Economic Development issued a note. “Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has summoned the Dazn top management to Mise to clarify, for the protection of consumers, also on the latest decisions of the company that owns the TV rights of Serie A football. Giorgetti, together with the undersecretary Anna Ascani who has the delegation on the matter, invited the representatives of Dazn on Tuesday 16 at 15“Immediate, or almost, it was the replica of the television platform. “As usual, we are open to collaboration and discussion with the authorities and institutions: in this regard, we promptly accepted the invitation from the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the Undersecretary Anna Ascani, for a discussion to be held at the ‘beginning of next week’, the statements released by the leaders of Dazn to the Ansa agency. According to what filtered yesterday evening, the «confrontation with authorities and institutions“of Dazn could also lead, except to reverse, at least to a deferral of the ban on double viewing with a single subscription. Or better. To take shape is the hypothesis linked to the entry into force of the changes not from December or January, but rather from the beginning of next season football: thus preserving the current situation until the end of the current championship. Another solution being studied is instead the payment of a low surcharge to access the dual vision, a sort of premium subscription.