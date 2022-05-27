The dazzling jewels that have paraded through Cannes 2022
The Cannes Film Festival has become the best existing showcase to record the main trends of each year. In addition to letting us see, recently, the attending celebrities in their best clothes, we have also witnessed how they have dazzled with greater impetus than ever thanks to the jewels chosen for the occasion. Diamonds, pearls, rubies, gold items… The red carpet of La Croisette – that is, the promenade that hosted the event – brought together the best luxury houses in terms of jewelry to show us the overwhelming capacity they have to delight us exuding pure glamor and elegance.
Noomi Rapace
The Swedish interpreter attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in 18K white gold pear-shaped red spinel earrings. In addition, she wore a white gold bracelet, both items belonging to Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection.
Keleigh Sperry
The American actress Keleigh Sperry attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th edition of the acclaimed event, in the same way, with Chopard jewels. A white gold necklace and white gold diamond brooches were the items chosen for the red carpet.
Chriselle Lim
The American fashion stylist landed on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with earrings and a necklace that fused delicacy and avant-garde under the signature of Pomellato.
Lady Amelia Spencer
Lady Amelia Spencer was present at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022. For the occasion, Lady Di’s niece dazzled with jewels belonging to Chopard. White gold earrings with emeralds and diamonds. On the other hand, she added a ring from the For You collection in white gold, also with emeralds and diamonds.
Julia Roberts
The interpreter Julia Roberts, who had the role of godmother of this year’s Trophée Chopard award, came to the premiere of Armageddon Time at Cannes 2022 with a Chopard necklace. An article with which she wore a spectacular yellow diamond of more than 100 carats.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway, protagonist of the film Armageddon Time, opted for the Bulgari luxury house to parade down the red carpet of the event. The interpreter chose a sapphire necklace from Eden, the company’s new High Jewelry collection.
Cindy Bruna
Model Cindy Bruna shone in a pink maxi dress at Cannes 2022. To complete the look, the artist wore Chaumet jewelry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an Indian actress and model, appeared at the screening of Armageddon Time Accompanying her look with an ear cuff style earring belonging to Messika.
Caroline Daur
Influencer and content creator Caroline Daur attended the screening of Elvis wearing a platinum diamond necklace and earrings, both items belonging to Tiffany & Co.
Katherine Langford
Australian actress Katherine Langford attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) wearing a necklace signed by Piaget.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey captured all eyes with a yellow off-shoulder dress that she accompanied with earrings and a necklace from the Messika jewelry house.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, one of this year’s festival jurors, wore gemstone-studded waterfall earrings with a matching headband, representing the traditional headdress worn by Indian brides. The set belongs to Sabyasachi.
Eva Longoria
American actress and producer Eva Longoria wore a diamond choker from Chopard’s Red Carpet collection on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Elle Fanning
The American actress Elle Fanning attended the viewing of Top Gun: Maverick with a heart-shaped diamond-studded platinum necklace from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. She also wore a platinum diamond bracelet and a yellow gold ring, both items from the house’s Red Carpet collection.
