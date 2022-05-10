The DEA goes for the Sinaloa Cartel, with posters announces millionaire rewards

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is determined to catch the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and to achieve this, it has launched a new campaignwhich consists of distributing posters with the photos and rewards offered for information leading to the capture of the great capos.

Ioan Cricketa journalist based in Mexico who works for the newspaper New York Timesreported via Twitter of this campaign, and published one of the posters, placed in San Ysidro, on the border with Tijuana.

BREAKING: The DEA launches a new poster campaign to go after the whole Sinaloa Cartel – Caro Quintero, El Mayo and Chapitos. $45 million is offered. The campaign comes amid frustration over the level of fentanyl trafficking and lack of action in Mexico. Poster at San Ysidro border. pic.twitter.com/XzYvmrxHPD – Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) May 9, 2022

Cricket, expert in topics of drug traffickingexplained that the new campaign takes place in the midst of the frustration that exists among the US authorities due to “the level of fentanyl trafficked” and what they consider “lack of action” by the Mexican government.

In the poster appear the photos of Rafael Caro Quinterothe most wanted man by the DEA and for whom 20 million dollars are offered; Ismael Zambada Garcia, “El Mayo”, for whom up to 15 million dollars are offered; the Chapitos: Ivan Archivaldo Y Jesus Alfredo Guzman, for whom 5 million dollars are offered per head; Ismael Zambada Imperial, “Mayito”, son of “Mayo; Alfonso Limón Sánchez, operator of El Chapo, and Alfonso Arzate García, “El Aquiles”. Combined, the rewards add up to $45 million.

The sum offered by the capos was not raised, but the objective of the new campaign is to make the DEA’s search for these drug traffickers visible, and at the same time, send them the message that they are after them.

The poster stresses that the calls are confidential.

