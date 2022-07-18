The DEA participated in the capture of capo Caro Quintero in Mexico

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) participated in the catch in mexico of the drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quinteroconsidered the most wanted fugitive by the US agency.

“The incredible team of the DEA in Mexico worked in collaboration with the Mexican authorities to arrest Rafael Caro Quintero,” said the director of the agency, Anne Milgram, in a letter addressed to its employees published this Saturday.

The participation of the DEA in this operation becomes relevant given that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been very critical of the agency and in 2020 promoted legislation to limit the presence of its agents in Mexico.

Milgram recalled that Caro Quintero is accused in the United States for “the torture and murder” of DEA special agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985 and “for many other crimes.”

“For more than 30 years, the men and women of the DEA have worked tirelessly to bring Caro Quintero before the Justice. The arrest is the result of years of blood sweat and tears. Without his work, Caro Quintero would not face justice, “he said.

The Mexican Navy Secretariat announced Friday that captured Caro Quintero69, in the town of Choix (Sinaloa), in a joint operation with the Mexican Attorney General’s Office.

For his part, the United States attorney general, Merrick Garland, said that he will seek the immediate extradition of the capo.

Founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Caro Quintero was one of the main capos in the 1980s and one of the first to ship drugs on a large scale to the United States.

Born on October 3, 1952 in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, cradle of the great Mexican capos, Caro Quintero amassed a great fortune and founded his cartel together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, alias “Don Neto”.

The DEA offered $20 million for his capture, the highest amount offered for the arrest of a fugitive by the drug enforcement agency.

In her letter, the director of the DEA called Kiki Camarena a “hero”, the agent assassinated in 1985, and praised that “he persecuted without fear the most violent and dangerous drug traffickers”.

Milram also lamented the death of 14 Mexican Navy agents when a helicopter that participated in the capture operation crashed.