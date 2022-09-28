the deadliest and most expensive in the United States

Hurricane season, “above normal” 1:43

(CNN) — Find here a look at the history of hurricanes in the United States, including those that caused the most deaths and caused the most damage.

Major Hurricanes in Recent US History

Hurricane Michael

Date: October 7 to 11, 2018

This category 5 hurricane made landfall in Florida near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base.

When it made landfall, the hurricane was classified as category 4, but a subsequent analysis revealed that the winds reached 257 km / h, so the National Hurricane Center (NHC) updated the category. It is rare for Category 5 cyclones to directly hit the continental United States.

Michael caused about $25 billion in damage.

The cyclone devastated Mexico Beach. Of the 1,692 buildings in the city, 809 were destroyed and a total of 1,584 were damaged. All buildings on the Air Force base were also damaged.

The cycle directly caused at least 16 deaths in Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

Hurricane Maria

Date: September 16 to 30, 2017

Maria made landfall in the Dominican Republic as a Category 5 hurricane and hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane.

It caused damages of US$ 90,000 million.

The official death toll after the passage of the cyclone was 64 in Puerto Rico. However, investigations by CNN and other media indicated that there may have been more than 1,000 deaths linked to the hurricane on the island.

For its part, the Government of Puerto Rico increased the death toll from 64 to 2,975 after researchers from George Washington University published a report on deaths in 2018.

Previously, an academic report published in the New England Journal of Medicine had estimated that 4,645 people died during the cyclone and its aftermath. The paper’s authors called the official figure of 64 a “substantial underestimate.” However, the death toll cited in the article was a midpoint estimate based on a limited survey of 3,299 households. The survey indicated that the number of people who died from the storm could range from 793 to 8,498.

In the Dominican Republic, 31 people died as a direct result of the cyclone. Deaths were also reported in St. Thomas, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Three people drowned due to rip currents off the New Jersey shore and a fourth drowning death was reported in Florida.

Massive damage to the aging power grid resulted in widespread power outages that lasted for months.

Hurricane Irma

Date: August 30 to September 12, 2017

This cyclone made seven landfalls, four as a Category 5 hurricane on several northern Caribbean islands. It reached the Florida Keys as a Category 4 and made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 3 cyclone.

It caused damages of US$ 50,000 million.

More than six million Floridians were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, which directly caused at least 47 deaths in the Caribbean islands and the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Harvey

Date: August 17 to September 1, 2017

It first made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Rockport, Texas, and battered the state’s coast for four days, causing devastating flooding. Its remnant later made landfall in southwestern Louisiana.

It set the record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the continental United States, with nearly 50 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 billion gallons of rain fell on Texas and Louisiana in six days.

It caused damages of US$ 125,000 million.

At least 68 deaths directly related to the cyclone were reported in Texas, the highest death toll from a hurricane in the state since 1919.

Hurricane Sandy

Date: October 22 to 29, 2012.

Category 3 cyclone that made landfall in Cuba as a category 2, and hit New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone.

His path included Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, and the coasts of New Jersey and New York.

Sandy caused $65 billion in damage.

Directly caused at least 147 deaths, including 72 in the United States, 54 in Haiti, 11 in Cuba, three in the Dominican Republic, two in the Bahamas, one in Canada, one in Jamaica, one in Puerto Rico, and two deaths at sea. .

Hurricane Isaac

Date: August 21 to September 1, 2012

Category 1 cyclone. Its path included Haiti, Cuba, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana.

It caused damage estimated at US$ 2,350 million.

The direct death toll from Isaac’s impact is estimated to be 34 in the United States, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Irene

dates: August 20 to 29, 2011.

Category 3 cyclone that made landfall in eastern North Carolina as a Category 1.

It caused an estimated $15.8 billion in damage.

48 deaths are linked to the impact of Irene: five in the Dominican Republic, three in Haiti and 40 in the United States.

Hurricane Tomas

dates: October 29 to November 7, 2010.

Category 2 cyclone that hit Saint Lucia as a category 1.

Affected areas included Saint Lucia, Barbados, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, Curaçao, and Haiti.

It caused damages of about US$336 million.

A total of 44 people died from its impact in the Lesser and Greater Antilles.

Hurricane Ike

dates: from September 1 to 14, 2008.

Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in the Turks and Caicos Islands at that strength and later reached Galveston Island, Texas, as a Category 2.

His background included the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Ike caused $30 billion in damage.

The direct death toll was 103 in Hispaniola, Cuba, and the US Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Wilma

dates: October 15 to 25, 2005

Category 5 hurricane that made landfall in Cozumel, Mexico as a Category 4. Later made landfall near Cape Romano, Florida as a Category 3.

It caused damages of US$ 19,000 million.

The death toll directly attributed to Wilma was 23: five in the United States, 12 in Haiti, four in Mexico, one in Jamaica and one in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Rita

Date: September 20 to 24, 2005

Category 5 hurricane that made landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border as a Category 3.

Rita caused US$18.5 billion in damage.

In total, 7 deaths are attributed to the impacts of the hurricane.

Hurricane Katrina

Date: August 25 to 29, 2005.

Category 5 cyclone that hit Florida as a Category 1. Also hit Buras, Louisiana as a Category 3.

His career included Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

It caused damages of US$ 125,000 million.

It is estimated that 1,200 people died directly from the impact of the cyclone in the United States, in addition to hundreds of other deaths caused indirectly by the hurricane.

Hurricane Ivan

Date: September 2 to 24, 2004.

Category 5 hurricane that hit Granada as a category 3.

Affected areas included the Gulf Coast in the United States, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and the Caribbean islands.

It caused US$25 billion in damage.

The number of deaths directly attributed to Iván was 92: 25 in the United States, 39 in Grenada, 17 in Jamaica, four in the Dominican Republic, three in Venezuela, two in the Cayman Islands, one in Tobago and one in Barbados.

Hurricane Frances

Date: August 25 to September 8, 2004

Category 3 cyclone that hit the Bahamas at that intensity and Florida as a category 2 storm.

Affected areas included Florida and the Caribbean islands.

Damage is estimated at US$9 billion.

The death toll directly attributed to Frances was seven: six in the United States and one in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Charley

dates: August 9 to 14, 2004.

Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Cuba as a category 3 and reached Florida as a category 4.

His career included the Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and South Carolina.

It caused damages of US$ 15.1 billion.

The number of deaths directly attributed to Charley in the United States was 10.

Hurricane Andrew

Date: August 16 to 28, 1992.

It was originally believed to be Category 4, but in 2005 it was reclassified as Category 5.

His path included the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and Louisiana.

It caused damages of between US$ 25,000 and 27,000 million.

The death toll from Andrew was 26. Of this total, 23 deaths were in the United States and three were in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Hugo

Date: September 10 to 22, 1989

Category 5 cyclone that made landfall in the Leeward Islands and then South Carolina as a Category 4.

His path included the Caribbean Islands (Puerto Rico), South Carolina and North Carolina.

It caused between US$8 billion and US$10 billion in damage.

The death toll directly attributed to Hugo was 49. Of those deaths, 26 were in the continental United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Direct hurricane hits in the continental United States between 1851 and 2020

Category 5: 3

Category 4: 25

Category 3: 64

Category 2: 83

Category 1: 123

Total: 298

Hurricanes of great magnitude between 1851 and 2020 (of categories 3, 4 and 5): 92

