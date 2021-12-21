the deadline is December 31st

There are 10 days left, otherwise it will be excluded and the championship will go on with 19 teams

No extension for the assignment from the Salerno, the deadline rIt is set at 31 December 2021. This is the line that emerges from the Federal Council: should offers arrive within the deadline that meet the required requirements, 45 days of extension will be granted. There are therefore 10 days left for the transfer of the club: after that deadline without offers, the club would be excluded from the Serie A which would continue to 19 teams.

“For the Salernitana case or for other future cases we evaluate the possibility of one departure (of the excluded club, ed) from the basic professional league “or from Serie C, so Gabriele Gravina. “We did not take any resolution, I simply limited myself to reading the contents of a notarial deed which provided for the exclusion of Salernitana in the event of non-transfer of shares, there are also the signatures of the settlers and trustees. One of the settlers requested yesterday – the federal president explained – an extension which however is not foreseen in the notarial deed. We wish Salernitana to find a buyer in the next ten days otherwise there is the notarial deed that speaks clearly, anyway I am convinced that in these ten days he will be saved“.

“If at 31 December there was no buyer for Salernitana, would the championship continue with 19 teams? Oh yeah”, he said Mario Beretta, Figc councilor, with AIAC share, and member of the Presidency committee at the end of the Federal Council.

“It’s all premature, I understand the concern of the Salernitana fans but there are written rules and agreements. There are decisions and we cannot derogate from them. There are also miracles, we hope they will happen“, said the president of Assoallenatori, Renzo Ulivieri, at the end of the federal council. “The intention, the interest and the will would be to reach the end of the championship and not to lose a club. The extension cannot be for sure because it would mean breaking the agreements. The FIGC cannot take matters into its own hands. , the federation must enforce the rules “.

“There is an ongoing process that is entering its decisive phase. The deadline is set for 31 December and there is no ownership and the possibility of intervention at this moment – the words of the former FIGC president and now commissioner of the National Amateur League Giancarlo Abete – There must be bidders and a Trust rating by the time an offer arrives. There will be no extension from the Federal Council“.