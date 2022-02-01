the deadline we have all forgotten, penalty calculation

The car tax is back in this 2022 and is reconfirmed as one of the most hated taxes by Italians. Too bad we missed the January 31st deadline.

It is a particular tax that in the last two years had registered a kind of truce with the taxman who had granted deferrals and extensions. In short, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the taxman was tolerant of car tax. Today, however, this is no longer the case. Although covid and inflation are bringing many Italian families to their knees, the stamp mechanism returns with a new harshness. In fact, the road tax is a tax due on the possession of the car and apart from the lucky few who are completely exempt, the others must all pay it without exception. The exempt are those who have vintage cars or electric cars or even cars used for the transport of people with disabilities. But there is a deadline that passed yesterday and probably many have forgotten it. Let’s see what it’s about.

Deadline skipped

The car tax expires on the last day of the month following that of enrollment. So for each car there is a different deadline. Consequently, those who have not complied with the payment of the car tax through the many possible methods online or in the betting shop or at the ACI by yesterday will be liable to fines and penalties. Obviously this concerns all those who registered their car in the month of December of any year. In fact, for cars registered in December, the deadline was just yesterday. We remind you that for a few days of delay a simple fine is applied, but for each additional day the arrears increases in proportion and after 3 years we even get to the withdrawal of the plates.

Read also: Living without a car with this trick: the joy of being free and with a lot more money

So if we actually have one of those cars whose road tax expired yesterday, let’s hurry up to catch up because in these days we will pay very little.

Read also: Superbonus: what’s up, only half a credit transfer for some

But then the penalty will gradually increase.