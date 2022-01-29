The deadlines for sending expenses have been extended

The Revenue Agency has published provision no. 28825 of January 28, 2022 regarding the extension of the terms for the use, for the purposes of the pre-filled tax return 2022, of the data on health costs made available by the Health Card System.

Article 3, paragraph 2, of the legislative decree 21 November 2014, n. 175, provides that the Revenue Agency, for the purpose of processing the tax return, may use the data of health services.

Article 3, paragraph 3, of the aforementioned legislative decree no. 175 of 2014 identifies the subjects required to transmit health care data to the Health Card System for the purpose of processing the pre-filled tax return.

With decrees of the Minister of Economy and Finance, the number of subjects obliged to electronically transmit data on health care expenses to the Health Card System has been expanded. In implementation of these provisions, specific provisions were issued by the director of the Revenue Agency which governed the technical methods for using the data on health costs made available by the Health Card System.

The provision of the director of the Revenue Agency n. 115304 of 6 May 2019 established that, starting from the 2019 tax year, the Health Card System will make the consolidated data relating to healthcare expenses incurred in the previous tax period and the related reimbursements made available to the Revenue Agency in the previous year starting from 9 March of each year following the tax period of reference.

Article 7, paragraph 1, of the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of October 19, 2020, as amended by the decrees of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of January 29, 2021 and July 23, 2021, established that the the Health Card Data System is carried out by 30 September 2021, for expenses incurred in the first half of 2021, and by 31 January 2022, for expenses incurred in the second half of 2021.

With reference to expenses related to the second half of 2021, with a note dated January 26, 2022, a significant trade association reported that operators, due to the persistence of the health emergency, encountered difficulties in meeting the deadline for the transmission of data. to the Health Card System and therefore requested an extension of a few days.

Therefore, even if the reported difficulties do not derive from technical aspects, considering that the failure to transmit the data would negatively affect the completeness of the information to be reported in the pre-filled tax return, in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, it has been extended The deadline of January 31, 2022 for the transmission to the Health Card System of health care costs relating to the second half of 2021 is 8 days, with no impact on the calendar of the 2022 declaration campaign.

With the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, therefore, it is envisaged that the deadline for the transmission of data on healthcare expenses referring to the second half of 2021 to the Health Card System is postponed from January 31 to February 8, 2022. This extension is intended referring to the transmission of data on health care expenses by all the subjects required to comply with this requirement on the basis of current legislation.

Consequently, in order not to alter the approved privacy protection system, the date by which taxpayers will be able to communicate their opposition to the use of healthcare costs incurred in the year 2021 for the processing of the pre-filled declaration is also postponed.

The new provision provides for exceptions to the terms identified by the provision of the director of the Revenue Agency no. 115304 of 6 May 2019, to allow patients to exercise their opposition to the use of health care costs for the preparation of the pre-filled declaration 2022.

In particular, the opposition can be exercised until February 8, 2022 (instead of January 31), with reference to the aggregate data relating to one or more types of expenditure, by means of a specific communication to the Revenue Agency, and from February 16, 2022 to 15 March 2022 (instead of from 9 February to 8 March), in relation to each individual expense item, by directly accessing the authenticated area of ​​the website of the Health Card System.

Finally, this provision moves from 9 March 2022 to 16 March 2022, the deadline from which the Health Card System makes the data on health costs 2021 and related reimbursements available to the Revenue Agency.

