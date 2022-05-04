The dean of Medicine is positioned as the next rector of the UBA with the support of radicalism

After the resignation of Alberto Barbieri to compete for a third term, Ricardo Gelpi is positioned as the main candidate to become rector of the UBA. The dean of the Faculty of Medicine would reach the rectorate with the support of radicalism in agreement with the new management of Municipal Doctors led by the Peronist Carlos Rojo.

Gelpi leads one of the main faculties of the University of Buenos Aires and is ahead of his colleagues Jorge Bigleri from Psychology and Pablo Rodríguez from Dentistry.

The Purple Strip sweeps the elections of the University of La Plata

The Dean of Medicine has a radical origin, but belongs to a faculty with a plural management. “What we are looking for is for the future rector to have a good dialogue with all sectors, it is no use being identified with a party. He has to reach out to everyone,” an experienced radical leader explained to LPO.

The UCR has been the main actor of the UBA for decades and its reign was only interrupted with the assumption of Guillermo Jaim Etcheverry, coincidentally also former rector of Medicine.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine would arrive at the rector’s office of the UBA with the support of radicalism in agreement with the new management of Municipal Doctors led by the Peronist Carlos Rojo.

Barbieri, close to Peronism, assumed the Rectorship of the UBA in 2014, but his arrival was underpinned by university radicalism, which at that time was left with the main leadership positions thanks to his pre-eminence in the Superior Council of the university.

There are different versions about his departure. “All those who arrive are tempted to re-elect twice, but realize they can’t,” they said in radicalism. “In the UCR they were afraid that he would turn around,” they said from the opposition. The concrete thing is that the Superior Council advanced the elections for June 24. On that date, the university assembly will elect the rector and the rest of the positions will be appointed by the Superior Council.

The leader of the Municipal Doctors Carlos Rojo together with the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Nicolás Krepalk.

In addition to the UCR, the powerful guild of municipal doctors is another of Gelpi’s important allies. Weeks ago, Carlos Rojo defeated the official list of Municipal Doctors after stepping aside the historic Jorge Gilardi.

Although Rojo is a Peronist, on his list there were leaders of various parties, but with a common origin: the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA.

We are not going to make the mistake of leaving the UBA to go to the government, we already did it in the time of De la Rúa and we lost the faculty.

The agreement with the UCR is not exhausted in the rectorate of the UBA, but also the succession in the City comes into play. Martín Lousteau would be determined to compete in an internal of Together against the PRO and seeks to secure the support of one of the most powerful unions in the City.

Such is the importance of Municipal Physicians that all governments since the return of democracy must negotiate the name of the Buenos Aires health minister with the guild.

Beyond giving up the Rectorate, radicalism would secure the rest of the positions at the UBA. Even Emiliano Yacobitti sounds like a possible vice-chancellor, although his occupations in national politics complicate his candidacy.

“We are not going to make the mistake of leaving the UBA to go to the government, we already did it at the time of De la Rúa and we lost the faculty,” they explained from the UCR.