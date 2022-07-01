The Dean of Medicine of Seville receives the future student Jesús Barragán after obtaining the highest grade in the Pevau

SEVILLE, July 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Seville (US) Luis Capitan Morales has held a meeting in his office with Jesús Barragán Romero, a student at the La Preu educational center, who has obtained the highest possible grade –14 points– in the recent university entrance exam (Pevau), and with which he will enter as a student in the aforementioned Faculty of Medicine in Seville.

The dean, as reported in a statement, has highlighted that Jesús is going to enter a faculty where “all the students are extraordinary students”, outstanding in the Baccalaureate, which will mean living in a dynamic of “high academic level” and that “it will take away the tension of being number one, because he already is and will be with other number ones.”

Now, in his new academic stage, in Medicine, “it is time to internalize the healthy objective of being good, because the patient is what is really important”, according to the dean, who has also highlighted the positive part of all the options offered the University, such as Erasmus, or the Sicue mobility program, which allows students to study at other Spanish universities than the one in which the student is enrolled, as well as maintain a high level of English, “essential for their professional future” .

Likewise, the dean has encouraged Jesús to participate in the numerous activities at the faculty, and has invited him to join the Student Delegation, as well as giving him other advice, some more of a professional nature, such as where to access online operations Internet or related publications and books, which the student has listened to “with great interest” and taken “good note” of.





Jesús Barragán’s vocation for medicine came from a young age and he was “always” clear that he wanted to study that career, also thanks to the example of his mother, a pediatrician at the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville, although his wish would be to study the specialty of Surgery.

Jesús Barragán Romero was accompanied in this meeting with the Dean of Medicine by his mother, María del Mar, and by his tutor and professor of Philosophy at La Preu Mariano Merino.