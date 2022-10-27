The deans of Medicine, opposed to raising the places by 15%

The National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine positioned itself yesterday against increasing the number of places in the Faculties of Medicine by 15%. They assured that the problem is not the lack of doctors, but of specialists, mainly due to the few training vacancies (MIR) convened from 2010 to 2018, when “4,094 specialists were no longer trained”, and the unattractiveness of Family Medicine and Community, where this year there were 93 unfilled vacancies after the second round.

“If to the more than 4,000 specialists that we have stopped training we add the 3,732 without a place from the last call, we would already have solved the problem,” they pointed out. They recall that at the national level the number of Medicine graduates has increased by 67% in 15 years. And in addition, there is a projection to continue creating new faculties, among them, that of the San Jorge University (USJ) in Zaragoza. The University of Zaragoza is also exploring the extension of the degree in Huesca, where currently only the first two courses are offered.

From his point of view, the solution would be to increase the MIR positions over the next two or three years and improve the working and salary conditions of the public health system, since a percentage of the health workers are going to work abroad or in the private network . They highlighted in his writing that Aragón is the community that invests the most in personnel within the Health budget, rising to 53.18% compared to 44.85% nationally.

At the moment, the negotiation continues in the Community both to see if the Medicine places are increased and to determine to what extent. The talks between the DGA and the University of Zaragoza have advanced in recent weeks, but the terms have not yet been disclosed. The rector José Antonio Mayoral already explained at the opening of the university course that it was necessary to ensure that Aragonese hospitals have the capacity to accommodate these extra students and that they have the necessary resources to maintain the quality of teaching. The Department of Health has always been in favor of increasing as many places as possible.

If the University of Zaragoza finally decided to increase its vacancies by 10%, it would mean having 22 more vacancies, going from 220 to 242. In the event that this maximum of 15% could be reached, it would mean another 11 students.