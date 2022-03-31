the deans propose to lower your weight

Exteriors of the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University.

The deans of the Faculties of Medicine want reduce the weight of the MIR exam. In full celebration of the 79th General Assembly of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine (Cndfme), one of the issues to be discussed is the entrance test for Specialized Health Training (FSE), in which they want to propose changesas you have learned Medical Writing. Specifically, the deans want to reduce the weight given to the current format of the MIR exam in the final grade that gives access to the assignment of a place.

In this Assembly, which began this Thursday in Palma and will last until Saturday, the aim is to work so that the MIR exam lose some weight and other recently enhanced knowledge in the Faculties of Medicine is valued more and that are not collected in this test. The initial proposal deals with giving more value to the academic record, personal interviews or the mark of the OSCE test, the test based on carrying out a clinical case, restructuring the sections that are needed to achieve the final mark in order to get a place. LOOK. Today, the total MIR score is made up of 90 percent of the weight of the exam and 10 percent of the academic scale.

“Knowledge is the basis of Specialized Health Training, but there are other competencies that are not valued in a test type exam and with multiple choice questions”, explain sources who have attended the Assembly. “More and more clinical cases are being tried to ask, but it is difficult to assess skills or other competencies such as aptitudes or values“. The deans consider that the Faculties of Medicine have evolved and try to focus more on teaching in other aspects to be valued, but for now “in the MIR test it has no place because they cannot be measured.

“The MIR exam reflects capacities such as memorization and the knowledgebut there are things that remain to be evaluated and that in the grade have been taught“, they affirm. The deans propose that these ‘new’ aspects to take into account should be more valued because “it is very important to know a lot, but it is also it is important to know how to applyin addition to being something that society asks for”.

The majority of the National Conference of Deans shares this opinion and they are working on postgraduate training is balanced and take into account aspects little or not valued until now. For this reason, they work with those responsible for Health and Education with the aim of reaching a good end.

Examination to enter the Faculty of Medicine

This measure is in line with the proposal of Take an exam after selectivity and before entering the Faculties of Medicine to students who have chosen this training to “detect those students who do not have the conditions to study Medicine”. These tests are validated in Europe and the National Conference of Deans has shown more interest in studying this measurewhich began to be debated in Catalonia two years ago.

“For its characteristics personal can be excellent professionals, but not in Medicine“. The deans propose to carry out this test before starting the degree to “do young people a favor so that they do not fail within the system” and reorient their training in other knowledge more related to their abilities.