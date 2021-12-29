The death of Giancarlo Marchi, the unforgettable Gianca from the Seven Up Actuality arcade

The death of Giancarlo Marchi , who passed away on Tuesday 28 at the age of 83 while he was hospitalized at Ramazzini for causes not attributable to Covid, leaves in many Carpi a great sense of emptiness. “Gianca”, as everyone called him, had been able to create with the “Seven Up” games room in viale Peruzzi a unique aggregation center between the eighties and nineties, when the sense of citizen belonging and the desire to be a group these were two values ​​that were very much felt. That was the Carpi of the companies, of the “Seven Up” and of the “Tilt” the two amusement arcades in vogue, of the “tubs” in the square in the evening and of the birth of the ultras movement around the Ac Carpi. “See you in Seven” was the watchword for many young people, because those two clubs in Viale Peruzzi – in the building owned by the Ifim where a real estate agency now stands – were much more than a games room.

In his position immediately to the left of the entrance was Giancarlo, shirt and trousers always in order, with that vague resemblance to Jack Nicholson he loved to joke about. For many boys he was the “uncle” with whom to exchange a few words, talk about football and girls. That of the “Seven” was an extended company, in which there was space for everyone, where to meet on Friday or Saturday before going to the “Fantasia” or on the Sunday after the Carpi matches at the “Cabassi”, with the legendary bomber ” ripped ”in orange, an expression of the fashion of the time. Gianca, from his position, was also the “sheriff” if someone raised his voice or his elbow too much because he cared particularly for his “boys”. For them he organized evenings at the disco, and those at Epsilon and Adrenaline in Reggio entered history, billiards tournaments and the legendary “calciopalla”, the game that depopulated together with “Space Jam”. The closing a few years ago of the arcade, which he had inherited from Ruggero “Valentino” Forghieri of Canale 7 when it was still in via Dallai next to the train station, it marked the end of an era in our city. With the death of “Gianca” another character goes away who in his own way contributed to writing the story.