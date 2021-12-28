The death of Jean-Marc Vallée, the media: killed by a heart attack. Memories of Nicole Kidman and her other actors

It was a heart attack that killed Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director of Dallas buyers club And Big little lies, found dead at the age of 58 in his chalet in Berthier-sur-Mer, about seventy kilometers from Quebec City. He writes it Deadline Hollywood making known the cause of death.

When Vallée died he was alone. He was waiting for guests and apparently died on Christmas Day: his lifeless body was discovered by friends the next morning, writes today the Montreal gazette. An autopsy will be conducted but police believe as of now that the director died of natural causes, his ex-wife, Chantal Cadieux, said in an interview with local TV.

Vallée was an enthusiastic health fan. He did not touch alcohol and practiced an extreme breathing technique that required holding his breath for long periods, often in extremely cold conditions.

Messages of condolence via social media

“I’m in shock. Complete and utter shock,” the actress wrote Big little lies Shailene Woodley on Instagram. “I guess you’ll turn it into a great adventure and one of the books, which I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though, man. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there. laughing saying it was just your satirical short film. Which is not real. “

The star of Big little lies And Wild Reese Witherspoon wrote: “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

The Canadian director Tanya Lapointe shared on Instagram a tribute from her husband, the director (also from Quebec) Denis Villeneuve. “How can I forget these lonely tears in my eyes? Like you told me before: go out there and shine, crazy diamond!” wrote Villeneuve paraphrasing the verse of one of the most famous Pink Floyd songs. “It is difficult to imagine that a person as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc is gone. I am destroyed,” she wrote. Nicole Kidman that defined Vallée “at the center of my creative universe”. “The world has lost one of our greatest and purest artists and dreamers. And we have lost a dear friend. Our hearts are broken,” he wrote. Laura Dern, winner of an Emmy for her performance in Big little lies.

Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken. pic.twitter.com/v9WXikI48e – Laura Dern (@LauraDern) December 27, 2021

Also Matthew McConaughey And Jared Leto paid tribute to the director who worked with the two actors on the acclaimed 2013 film Dallas buyers club. Both, thanks to that performance, won the Oscar (for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor).

“With a kind hand and heart, Jean-Marc was a true altruist,” McConaughey wrote in his Instagram stories. “He didn’t ‘romanticize’ life as much as he lived it in a romantic way: from the fight to the pain, to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eyes.”

Jared Leto posted on Instagram a photo of him with the director, taken during the night of the Golden Globes in 2014. “A cinematic force and a true artist who changed my life thanks to a beautiful film called Dallas Buyers Club – wrote Leto – Much love to all those who knew him. Life is precious”.

Even the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to the late director: “Like his talent, Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for film and directing was unparalleled. His art has marked Quebec, Canada and the world “.