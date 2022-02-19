The death of the last speaker of the Yagán indigenous language causes shock in Chile

Santiago — The death of the last speaker of the Yagán indigenous language, Cristina Calderon —93 years old and belonging to the original Yagán people in southern Chile— caused a stir at a time when the country is trying to recover and value the contribution of indigenous peoples to its culture.

Calderón’s death, which occurred the day before, was still shaking Chileans on Thursday. Getting to know one of the ten original cultures and communities that exist is one of the objectives of a new Constitution that is about to be drafted.

The replacement of the Magna Carta that was imposed four decades ago by the military dictatorship (1973-1990) was approved by 79% of Chileans in a plebiscite on October 25, 2020. This achievement was the result of a transversal political agreement to stop the protests against inequality that followed a violent social outbreak on October 18, 2019.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Convention approved the principle of plurinationality for the draft of its new Magna Carta. In fact, she was the daughter of Calderón, Lydia Gonzalezone of the 155 constituents, the one that made the news known and popularized. “With it also goes an important part of the cultural memory of our people”said the youngest of his nine daughters.

“He learned to speak Spanish at the age of nine and at the same time kept the Yagan language. Her children did not learn from her because of the justified fear of being discriminated against. Despite this, she was the active disseminator of it. Along with Cristina Zárraga, one of her granddaughters, she created a dictionary, as well as a book of legends and original stories called Hai Kur Mamašu Shis (I want to tell you a story) ”González affirmed in a public statement, in which he called for the rescue and systematization of the language so that it is not lost.

Calderón was declared a Living Human Treasure by the National Council for Culture and the Arts of Chile in 2009 as part of the intangible heritage promoted by UNESCO.

The Yagán people are one of the ten native peoples recognized in Chile. With a traditional nomadic way of life with hunting, fishing and gathering activities, they inhabited the southernmost part of the planet: the islands south of Tierra del Fuego, between the Beagle Channel and Cape Horn, regularly enduring temperatures between -10 and -12 degrees. The canoe was their central form of life and they built it from whole tree bark in the shape of a gondola.

According to the last census of 2017 in Chile, 1,600 people declared belonging to this original people. These last families settle in the area of ​​Puerto Williams, in the extreme south of the Patagonian region of Magallanes.