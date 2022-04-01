The death penalty, a scourge in decline in the United States

The Mexican-American melissa lucio He is one of 199 people awaiting execution in the state of Texas and one of 3,260 on death row in the United States, where capital punishment continues to steal lives every year, despite being in clear decline.

Of the 50 states in the country, 23 have abolished the death penalty, with Virginia becoming the last in 2021 to ban this punishment. Three others have put executions on hold: California, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Anti-capital punishment advocates say there is a continuing long-term erosion of capital punishment in most of the country, but at the same time “extreme behavior” continues to be detected from a shrinking number of “outlier jurisdictions” that they continue to pass death sentences and execute those convicted.

They highlight that 2021 was the year with the fewest people executed since 1988, according to the NGO “Death Penalty Information Center” (DPIC) dedicated to collecting information on the injustices surrounding the judicial application of death, although it warns that the reduction also saves related to the slowdown in the judicial system caused by the pandemic.

In the United States, the decision to put an end to the life of a defendant can be requested both by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and by the local prosecutors of the counties in the 27 states where the sentence is still in force.

“We are seeing how the death penalty is slowly disappearing. In fact, since 2007, eleven states have abolished it,” Robert Dunham, executive director of DPIC, assures Efe, insisting that “half of the people in death row deaths in the United States come from only 1.2% of the counties in the country.

Dunham points out that “there are a number of states that have a history of discriminatory use of the judicial system and criminal law and, for the most part, also carry a legacy of slavery, lynching and segregation.”

“In those states, we are seeing more and more secrecy in the way they carry out the death penalty, and you continually see unfair trials and appeals processes,” he adds from Washington in a telephone conversation.

Durham, who clarifies that his NGO collects data and does not take a position on capital punishment, says that the only way for it to disappear is through a Supreme Court ruling, where six of the nine judges are conservative and in favor of maintaining the death penalty. maximum penalty.

“With the current composition of the court, I think it will take at least a generation for the death penalty to be declared unconstitutional,” he concludes.

Arbitrariness, discrimination and system failures

Dunham stresses that in theory the death penalty should only be reserved for “the worst of the worst crimes and – in the expression of the Supreme Court – committed by the most morally guilty person”.

“But the evidence shows that the people who are being sent to their deaths tend to be those who are mentally ill and have intellectual disabilities, or sometimes are victims of chronic abuse that has affected brain development,” he says.

Therefore, being sentenced to death in the United States, he emphasizes, does not depend on the crime itself, but on the place where it was committed, the time and the race of the accused.

“When prosecutors make judgments about whether to seek the death penalty in a given case, the numbers show that white lives are more important to them than the lives of African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans or other people of color. color”, emphasizes the expert, who points out that a person prosecuted in the 90s had up to four times more possibilities of being sentenced to death for a crime than today.

In her office in Austin, Texas, the executive director of the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kristin Cuellar also mentions the economic level of the accused as one of the key factors that contributes to tilting the balance.

“The vast majority of people on death row are represented by a court-appointed public defender because they are indigent and cannot afford their own lawyer, and that has led to grossly unfair sentencing,” he says. , surrounded by literature, documents and posters against capital punishment.

In addition, he insists to Efe that “prosecutors are really the axis of the criminal justice system in their counties, they are the ones who decide what punishments to seek and for that reason we have such a wildly disparate justice system throughout the country.”

Innocents executed

Dunham is convinced that among the 1,543 people executed in the United States since 1976 there are dozens of innocents, but he confesses that it can only be clearly demonstrated in some cases, because most of them have not been studied further.

It also points out that in these years, 186 people who were wrongly sentenced to death have been exonerated.

“But, as the exonerated would tell you, they know many people who have stayed on death row, who are innocent and who are still there,” he says.

Although he warns that it is not an easy or fair process, in which, among many other things, depends on the experience and seriousness of the lawyers who deal with the accused.

Texas, the state with the most executions

“Texas is by far the state with the most executions in the United States,” explains Cuellar, before clarifying that even in this region, of its 254 counties, more than half have never imposed it.

Specifically, since 1982 the Texas authorities have taken the lives of 573 people.

However, he points out that in the last seven years there have been less than ten capital sentences a year, a figure that, compared to the 48 sentenced issued in 1999, represents “an extraordinary decrease.”

Because of the injustices, the failures of the system, the arbitrariness, its inefficiency and also because of how costly it is to the authorities that apply it, Cuellar is convinced that this punishment’s days are numbered.

“Yes, I think the death penalty will be abolished, it will still be in this phase, it will still be a state-by-state fight, but we are seeing a tremendous movement away from the use of the death penalty throughout the United States,” he concludes.