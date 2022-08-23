“The Death Race of the Year 2000”, bumper car massacre – Liberation

A car race across the United States where you can knowingly run over pedestrians to earn points: no, it’s not yet another version of the GTA video game, but the argument of a 1975 film. Produced by Roger Corman, pope of B-movie and frequent sourcer of films that go vroom vroom – The Fast and The Furious (1954) will also see its title bought fifty years later to baptize the franchise abyss to Vin Diesel’s license points. With its murderous racing cars as gladiatorial games for dystopian dictatorship, Death Race 2000 barely capitalizes on the success of roller ball by Norman Jewison, released the same year.

fun card

But despite its skimpy budget, the film’s hypothetical future may have aged better than more endowed visions of the time like Green Sun (1973) by Richard Fleischer and his wafers that hide a global food scandal. Is it because of the vehicles made up like those of Mario Kart, but with a Princess Peach version Nazi? From the Jupiterian American president promising on the background of a yellow sunset Trump to give to his constituents “what they want” ? People noted as Uber customers? Of the constant presence of television commentators of the race who talk to say nothing?

A derealized world, therefore, familiar above all, which holds up thanks to the card of fun: the filmmaker Paul Bartel made camp comedies and his physical…