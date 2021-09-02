The Deauville Film Festival opens with Johnny Depp

The 47th Deauville (Calvados) American Film Festival, which opens Friday night, is expected to feature the return of the Americans, Johnny Depp in the foreground, a competition with characters in search of identity and unreleased French films such as The Last of Claude Lelouch . .

Of the 13 independent Hollywood studio films in competition, “I have 12 film teams in attendance, which shows Americans aren’t afraid to come to Deauville,” said festival director Bruno Bardi, interviewed by AFP on Monday.

Johnny Depp, 58, is expected to arrive on Sunday at the Normandy seaside resort. The actor, challenged by a recent legal epic on a tabloid for accusations of domestic violence, will present “City of Lies” out of competition. There it plays a conditional role in forced retirement. The film, based on a duet with Forest Whitaker, was released live on DVD.

Oliver Stone for his part will be present on Saturday, out of competition, at “JFK L’Enquête” which has not yet found a distributor, despite its presentation in Cannes.

Parallel to “Science Day”, Dylan Penn remembers the film of his father, Sean Penn, in which he stars.

As for the competition, the main jury will be chaired by Charlotte Ginsburg and the Revelation jury will be Clemence Boise (“En Thérapie”). The prizes will be handed out on September 11th.

There will be a lot to question about the characters “in search of identity, which is natural: when the reference points in the world fluctuate, the best thing is to go towards oneself, find oneself”, explains Bruno Bardi.

Among the characters that have attracted the most critical attention is director Michael Sarnosky’s character “The Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, a film of “enormous beauty and depth,” according to the Washington Post. This action thriller tells the story of a former superstar chef, who is isolated in the woods and searches for a pig who has been kidnapped. It will be released in France soon.

Diego Ungaro’s “Giù col re” also competed with American hip-hop star Freddy Gibbs, already presented out of competition at Cannes; “Blue Bayou” by Justin Chun (selection not confirmed in Cannes) or “John and the hole” by Pasquale Sisto which were part of the Cannes 2020 selection.

Two films in competition have release dates in France. David Bruckner’s “Shadow Prey” was announced on September 15. The Swedish film “Pleasure”, Ninja Thiberg, for children under 18, will be released in theaters on 21 October. It is the story of a young Swedish woman who wants to make a career in porn and discovers a world where pleasure quickly gives way to risk, toxicity and misogyny.

Also in competition is Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket”, on the return of a fallen porn star to her hometown, one of the films that marked the competition at Cannes, despite the lack of an award.

– French not offered –

Out of competition, young American director and actor Jim Cummings will present his second film, co-signed with JP McCabe, “Beta Testing”, announced in December in French cinemas at the Deauville Grand Prix in 2018.

And the 44th edition of the festival awarded him with “The Road of Thunder”, a tragic pamphlet against John Wayne’s “manhood”.

For the second consecutive year, the festival features an unpublished French language. Thus, Claude Lelouch, with a series of actors and stars, will present “Love is better than life”. Shot in Deauville, the director of the 1966 Palme d’Or for “Man and Woman,” confirmed to RTL in October that it would be his last.

Laure Calamy (Best Actress César in March), Christophe Honoré and Evan Attal will also make the trip to present their upcoming feature films.

A total of 53 films will be screened.

Bardi said on Monday that the organizers are counting on a net increase in attendance compared to the 38,000 spectators of the 2020 edition marked by Covid-19. In previous years, the festival attracted around 60,000 people according to the organizers.