The debate for a Faculty of Medicine for León | The ULE highlights that there will be a great project to have Medicine in León while the Cortes aligns political will

For the third time, and without any fissure in his approaches, the rector of the University of León has influenced this Tuesday in the same message: the ULE wants Medicine, will propose a viable project to obtain Medicine, and will present solid arguments that avoid any rejection to have Faculty of Medicine on this campus.

He has done so with the same vehemence as on previous occasions, without flinching in his speech and with the certainty that this path and no other is the one that must be followed in the short and medium term.

Along these lines, and he has repeated it again, García-Marín has assured that from within the ULE they are working on creating an argument and a “solid and well-founded” proposal so that Medicine becomes a reality at the University of León.

The petition “is not going away”



Marín, in addition, has recognized the existing problems to get teachers in this type of degrees are notable but that even that handicap can be overcome with coherence and planning. And in that line it is and will continue: “It is not a subject that is going to disappear”, she has remarked as a message.

While in the educational scenario the approach is firm in the political field, the plenary session of the Cortes has revealed the lack of joint political action. The Union of the Leonese People (UPL) has charged harshly against the president of the Board for this issue and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has maintained the arguments already expressed at the beginning of the university course last week: general will and not support express.

Face to face

UPL’s complaint

Luis Mariano Santos denounced that the Board has spent 20 years "denying the greatest" to prevent the opening of a medical school in León "without giving any solution." For this reason, he urged the president of the Community to listen to the "professionals" and not the "political professionals" and criticized the policies that are "charging" health, with the closure of clinics and the departure of professionals to other territories in those who find better conditions.

The president took advantage of his turn to deny that the health system is "weakened" or that work is not being done to strengthen the medical specialties of the Hospital del Bierzo. He denied that the creation of the defendant faculty depends only on the "political will" of the Board and added that neither the president of the Board, the Minister of Health, the rector of the ULE or the president of the College of Physicians can make a decision which must be adopted with rigorous criteria.

The political plane



Along these lines, Mañueco warned this Tuesday that there are no “obstacles” or “shortcuts” for the University of León (ULE) to have a Faculty of Medicine, the third in the Community, and told the UPL that the voice of the “populism” and “victimism” will not be heard to make such a decision, since he assured that in the university system there is a “regulated” and “rigorous” procedure for this.

In the session of control to the Executive of the plenary session of the Courts, the spokesman of the UPL-Soria Group ¡YA!, the ‘leonesista’ Luis Mariano Santos, recalled the demand of the Leonese society to implant the Faculty of Medicine in the Campus of the University of León and demanded that the president “do something” and political will in the face of the lack of health professionals in the Community.

The message



Fernández Mañueco recalled that last Friday, at the inauguration of the university course in Valladolid, he said that the Board supports the legitimate aspirations of all universities based on agreement and consensus and as long as they prove sufficient quality to train future professionals and serve the society. All this before noting that the “University of León has an attractive (educational) offer.”

The president took advantage of his turn to deny that the health system is “weakened” or that work is not being done to strengthen the medical specialties of the Hospital del Bierzo. He denied that the creation of the defendant faculty depends only on the “political will” of the Board and added that the UPL attorney “lies on purpose” because the elections are approaching. In addition, he urged Santos to “read” what they say in the provinces of the Leonese Region that he “dreams.”

In this regard, Luis Mariano Santos denounced that the Board has spent 20 years “denying the greatest” to prevent the opening of a medical school in León “without giving any solution.”

For this reason, he urged the president of the Community to listen to the “professionals” and not the “political professionals” and criticized the policies that are “charging” health, with the closure of clinics and the departure of professionals to other territories in those who find better conditions, informs Ical.

Grades



The ‘leonesista’ attorney insisted that the ULE has the necessary degrees that guarantee the “scientific part” to teach the core subjects. He also highlighted the existence of two university hospitals, with 100 medical doctors interested in university training. In addition, he recalled that Andalusia already has seven medical schools for eight provinces. “It would be convenient if they did something different”, he sentenced in front of what happened in recent years.