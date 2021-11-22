The debate on Ethereum fees is heated

Source: AdobeStock / 2xSamara.com

Since AVAX, the native token of the smart contract platform Avalanche, over the weekend continued to rise in price, the debate over fees constantly high on the network Ethereum (ETH) is heating up in the crypto universe.

Ethereum fees debate

The latest discussion about Ethereum and its fees began when Zhu Su, co-founder of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, tweeted this weekend that he had “abandoned Ethereum, despite having supported it in the past.”

The main reason, cited by Zhu, for abandoning the project, are the high fees on the blockchain, which he says are not addressed by developers and the community, because they are “already too rich to remember what they originally intended to do” .

Unsurprisingly, the popular crypto investor’s tweet garnered a lot of attention in the community, with some saying they agreed with him and others taking a stand for Ethereum.

Among the many who joined the discussion was Antonio Juliano, founder of the decentralized exchange dYdX, built on Ethereum. Commenting on Zhu’s tough stance on Ethereum, Juliano wrote: “It was said much harder than I would have, but somehow I agree.”

However, in defense of Ethereum, Chris Burniske, partner of the cryptocurrency fund Placeholder, he has declared on Twitter that his company “is not abandoning ETH”, although “they fully expect a multichain world”.

Burniske wrote: “Ethereum has a plan to lower fees for a global user base while maintaining credible neutrality. While many alt-L1 [protocolli Layer-1 alternativi] they are cheaper now, because they are much less used, for the most part I don’t see such sophisticated plans. We’ll see”.

Layer 1 refers to the Ethereum blockchain, while layer 2 is any protocol built on Ethereum.

However, and perhaps triggered by the sheer amount of attention generated by his initial outburst, Zhu Su is back with another tweet in which he dismissed some of the harsh criticism, saying, “Quitting is the wrong word.”

He also added that “there are excellent teams that are working to scale ETH up [Layer 2]”, although he would have preferred a greater focus on” users, rather than owners “.

As the Ethereum debate continues, Avalanche with its native AVAX token is increasingly positioning itself to become a viable alternative for Ethereum users frustrated by high fees.

The AVAX token is among the few crypto assets that have risen in the last week, although other major assets such as bitcoin (BTC) and ETH have fallen by around 10%, each along with many other coins.

Furthermore, the AVAX token today entered the top 10 of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, but failed to keep his post at the time of writing. At 12:44 UTC, it boasts a market cap of $ 29.53 billion, above the shiba inu (SHIB) meme coin, but below dogecoin (DOGE) and smart contract competitor polkadot (DOT). .

Avalanche has lower fees than Ethereum

Avalanche boasts much lower fees than Ethereum, with transfers typically costing less than 1 USD and almost instant settlement. By comparison, according to data from BitInfoCharts, the average transaction fee on Ethereum was USD 45.68 today (7-day simple moving average).

In recent times, the chain has also seen an increase in total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform. As of Sunday, TVL hit a new all-time high of $ 12.42 billion, up from less than $ 8.5 billion earlier this month.

Avalanche Total Blocked Value (TVL):

Source: DeFi Llama

Zhu Su and his company Three Arrows Capital are the main holders of AVAX tokens and have also invested in Blizzard, a $ 200 million fund dedicated to the development of Avalanche.

AVAX is up 39.2% over the past seven days and down 2.6% over the past 24 hours to a price of USD 133.63. Meanwhile, ETH is trading at USD 4,211, down 9.5% over the past seven days and 3.4% over the past 24 hours.

