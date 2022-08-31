The debate on the recognition of the “plurinational State” divides Chileans

The two main reasons for the citizens who will reject the proposed new Constitution in Chile on Sunday are related to the indigenous peoples. According to the latest Feedback survey released in mid-July, there are two crucial issues for those who will not support the text drafted by the constitutional convention: the idea that “not everyone will be equal before the law” (39%) – Chileans and native peoples– and the premise that “with its plurinationality, Chile runs the risk of dividing” (31%). According to the same survey, the third aspect that worries those who will reject is that “you will not be able to freely choose the health system”, but this option is much lower than the other two (10%). The rights of indigenous people in a country with 13% that recognizes itself as such has been, by far, one of the issues that has been discussed with greater force both in the drafting of the new Constitution and in the campaign period.

The proposal states in its article one that “Chile is a social and democratic State of law. It is multinational, intercultural, regional and ecological”. Article two states that “sovereignty resides in the people of Chile, made up of different nations.” The text indicates in article five that “Chile recognizes the coexistence of various peoples and nations within the framework of the unity of the State” and then lists the eleven pre-existing peoples and nations. “It is the duty of the State – indicates the proposal – to respect, promote, protect and guarantee the exercise of self-determination, the collective and individual rights of which they are holders and their effective participation in the exercise and distribution of power.” Later, in chapter IX, on the Justice system, it indicates that “the State recognizes the legal systems of indigenous peoples and nations, which by virtue of their right to self-determination, coexist coordinated on an equal level with the system National Justice”, (which would apply to the 87% of the population that is not recognized as part of the original peoples).

The character of the proposal for a new Constitution is given in a particular context. “The new Chilean Constitution must resolve the political exclusion of the Mapuche people,” Mapuche constitutionalist Salvador Millaleo explained to EL PAÍS in September 2020, who was later a key advisor on these matters in the program of current President Gabriel Boric and, after a brief passing through La Moneda, he resigned after a few weeks. With a historical conflict in La Araucanía and the surrounding regions over ancestral lands, which since 1997 has only become more complex and escalated in intensity, the commitment of leaders like Millaleo was to institutionalize the conversation between Chilean society and the Mapuche people and, in some way, way, that this path be strengthened against the violent path that radical groups such as the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM) have led.

“If it is claimed to want to eradicate violence, the Chilean political system must open a path to a genuine solution, because those it has opened up to now, instead of resolving the conflict, escalate it even more,” Millaleo indicated just two years ago. Later, the political class agreed to 17 seats reserved for indigenous peoples in the convention, the Mapuche academic Elisa Loncon became the first president of the body and, after a year of work, the text not only constitutionally recognizes the natives –one of historical demands–, but it is moving towards a plurinationality, like countries in the region such as Bolivia or Ecuador.

Plurinationality has been debated from various fields, such as academia. Historian Sofía Correa Sutil, a professor at the University of Chile, has said that “if the concept of the Chilean nation is destroyed, Chile as we have known it since before 1810 ends.” She has explained it this way: “Chile has always been a pluralistic nation that has welcomed, especially after its independence, an enormous social diversity, with people of different cultures, creeds, languages, ethnic origins. People from the most diverse and distant places on the planet have joined the Chilean nation, they have settled, they have integrated, they have formed families, they have carried out a wide variety of economic activities and have enriched and transformed the country’s culture. The following generations, fully integrated into the nation, have shaped its history, have participated in political life, have been part of all its institutions”.

The professor of the Department of Philosophy of the University of Chile Arturo Fontaine described in July in the magazine Free lyrics that in Chile “it is argued that indigenous people become privileged, that reserved quotas break the principle of ‘one person, one vote’, that they acquire veto power, that conflicts over the lands that indigenous people claim will multiply” . But the novelist took a position: “It seems to me that it is better to try to have the same State shelter various nations, it seems more natural to me. Although it is not easy. There will be an Aymara or Mapuche way of being Chilean and a way of being Chilean in Rapa Nui, along with a large majority of Creole Chileans, culturally mestizo. I see that this has risks, but it is a challenge. I see unity in diversity. Not disintegration. And a generous patriotism nurtured by that diversity”, assured the former director of the Center for Public Studies (CEP).

Critics speak of a proposal for an indigenous Constitution in a mestizo country, while those who support the text indicate that it is a new power contract between the State of Chile and its original peoples, postponed so many times and so necessary today, that the conflict in Araucanía worsens. But there is a certain consensus in the political world around the need for moderation in the norms related to indigenous people. On August 11, the official parties of Gabriel Boric released a document in which they promised to make changes to the text of the new Constitution once it is approved and plebiscite, one of the aspects they strongly referred to was the multinationality.

“On the indigenous consultation, it will be established that the true meaning and scope refers only to matters that may directly affect indigenous peoples. Regarding prior consent, to which the constitutional text refers, it will be explicitly established that it is only applicable to the regulation of territorial entities and that it is not required in matters of a national nature or constitutional reforms”, says the agreement of the left, pushed by President Boric, who sought to calm voters’ concerns ahead of the referendum. “The territorial autonomies contemplated in the Constitution – says the official agreement – ​​will be developed in accordance with the principles of unity and indivisibility of the State of Chile and the freedoms recognized and protected for all people. For this, it will be expressly established that its attributions must be consistent with the unique and indivisible character of the territory of Chile.

In the text of the leaders of the left, reference is made to Justice: “Regarding indigenous justice systems, we reaffirm equality before the law as a guiding principle and that all people, indigenous and non-indigenous, are equal before the law in dignity and rights. There will be no parallel Justice regimes that call into question the unity, coherence and consistency of the Judiciary. Indigenous justice will only apply to members of the same people, it will be voluntary and will not have jurisdiction over criminal offenses. The indigenous Justice, as indicated in the new Constitution, will always be subordinated to the ordinary Justice, in particular, to the Supreme Court”, indicates the agreement of mid-August.

In the case of winning the rejection, on the other hand, a new constitutional process would begin. Probably a new convention, but with new rules. And it is not at all evident that the original peoples will once again have 17 reserved seats. Meanwhile, the conflict continues to rage in the south of the country, where the violent despise the indigenous conventionalists and are not on the political path. Héctor Llaitul, the recently arrested CAM leader, has harshly referred to those who were part of the reserved seats: “Zanganá [tropa] of sold”, assured Llaitul in a telephone conservation intercepted by the police.