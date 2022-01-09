the debut is upon us, but what do we expect?

A smartphone from the series Redmi K50 has gone through major certification websites including TENAA, Geekbench And 3C before launch. The Chinese tech company unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones not so long ago. Now, the signs indicate that the company is preparing for the debut of the flagships of the Redmi sub brand. In an effort to create more hype, the general manager Lu Weibing shared the first teaser of the Redmi K50 series.

What do we know about the new Redmi K50?

A new smartphone Redmi with model number 21121210C appeared on certification websites TENAA, Geekbench and 3C. The phone will pack an SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood. Aside from that, we know it will offer support for the 120 W charging.

Second MySmartPrice, these specs suggest that the recently spotted phone may be the K50 Pro. The device with model number 21121210C scored 1226 points and 3726 points in the single-core and multi-core round of the Geekbench 5 test.

Additionally, the listing revealed that the phone will be powered by a codenamed octa-core processor taro. This processor will have a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration, coupled with a peak clock frequency of 3.0 GHz. In other words, the Redmi 21121210C may have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood.

This speculation is in line with a previous report which suggested that a terminal from the K50 range would be a very affordable SD 8 Gen 1 flagship. Probably, more than the Xiaomi cousin 12.

Aside from that, the Redmi 21121210C recently got the important certification 3C. The listing suggests 120W fast charging support. Also, the listing of Geekbench suggests the availability of 12 GB of RAM. It also implies that the phone will be equipped with an operating system Android 12.

Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro + were the only phones launched in the K40 series last year to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Likewise, the K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom were the only phones launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs.

In related news, Xiaomi’s sub-brand released a teaser earlier this week confirming the upcoming debut of a phone with a 4,700mAh battery and 120W wired fast charge. Stay connected.