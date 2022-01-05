The debut of bitcoin among the alternative asset classes

In the year 2021 a new asset class officially entered the construction of portfolios. It is bitcoin, which has risen to the role of a financial instrument at least since the first US ETF that bets on crypto began trading on Wall Street on 18 October. A news that – beyond the controversial structure with which the product was then built – is important because it tears the veil of institutional distrust around the asset class – after years of attempts and failures.

The endorsement of the Sec

“The SEC has in fact stated that bitcoin is serious and reliable and that the price formation mechanism is reliable enough to back a financial instrument. If the ETF has the dignity of a financial product, this applies even more to the underlying ”, says Christian Miccoli, CEO of Conio. Not surprisingly in the wake of the news, in a year already extraordinary for the attention that investors have dedicated to virtual currencies, the price of bitcoin has risen to 69 thousand dollars, pulling the sprint – as always happens – to the main altcoins , compared to which the correlation indices are very high. “But the race is far from over, I believe the market will rise at least for the entire first half of 2022”, adds Andrea Ferrero, CEO of Young Platform. With Miccoli and Ferrero, who are pioneers of bitcoin in Italy, we talked about the prospects and risks of this market.

The correction? Not until mid-2022

One would think that having already reached such high price levels, a correction is upon us. But this will not be the case according to experts: because banks, including Italian ones, are starting to offer trading and custody services (we talked about it with Banca Generali on page 25, but in the world from JpMorgan to Fidelity the offer is increasingly wide) . One trend is that it is still in its embryonic stage and that it could push the phenomenon to levels that today are difficult even to imagine.

“The phenomenon has been announced, but it is still very rare that you can go to the bank to buy bitcoin – says Miccoli – When it becomes common, in three or four years, then it can be said that it has unfolded its effect. Until then, the pressure from demand will continue to increase ”.

The price outlook: up to one million euros the system is sustainable

And how far can the price be pushed? “It is necessary to understand how much the capitalization of bitcoin amounts to that of the financial markets – says Miccoli – Up to a value per coin of one million dollars, the effect is neutral because the market value will be similar to that of gold. If it were to exceed those levels, however, we should ask ourselves how much it can grow further, because we should evaluate strong macroeconomic effects, of crowding out other investments. If 20% of world investments were in bitcoin there would be no resources to do other things, and it would not be healthy. Because like gold, bitcoin is not productive. If I buy the shares of a company, on the other hand, I take a risk but I am financing a production activity “.

A market that changes on the technical front

And it is a market undergoing profound change also on the technical front. In the first ten years it was regulated by four-year cycles, linked to the halving phenomenon, the mechanism that involves halving the bitcoins obtained by miners for the extraction of new blocks of the blockchain. Developed to limit the maximum number of bitcoins in circulation to 21 million and consequently support their value. While the first two halvings (2012 and 2016) had completely similar outcomes (price increase of 100 times the peak compared to the pre-halving and then collapse to values ​​in any case significantly higher, x10 compared to the basic level), the third edition took place in May 2020, in a decidedly different context. Because in the midst of the pandemic with all that this has entailed, including the disruption of all traditional financial categories: with the price of oil going negative; increasingly massive quantitative easing and gold that has lost ground compared to cryptocurrencies in terms of store of value.

Two billion wallets over the next five years

“In the next ten years we will see broken cycles – says Ferrero – There are listed companies that have huge quantities of bitcoin in their stomachs and cannot afford big breaks for long periods of time, and this will bring constant upside with micro drops”. It is a rapidly growing market, also for another reason and that is that today there are 250 million wallets in the world and the goal is to reach 2 billion in the next five years. “The digital wallet is the new generation of current accounts”, continues Ferrero.

In short, bitcoin, let China say it with its continuous vetoes, remains “the best blockchain in the world because it has peculiarities and attributes that a good blockchain must have, technology innovation with slow timing that involves fewer bugs”, confirms Ferrero. “Furthermore, a portfolio with that asset class is more performing and has a much higher frontier efficiency (risk reward, ed)”. And the other cryptocurrencies? “There are altcoins of absolute quality that are still in an embryonic stage of development, I would say filecoin and etherum – continues Ferrero – Solana has had a certain hype but it is a technological sieve, it is not mature and it is not safe. The blockchain changes a model which is to eliminate the middle man and must build trust among the network participants. When technology is not mature enough to guarantee the level of trust falls “.

Golden rules for investing correctly

How to invest? Meanwhile, taking into account the fact, Ferrero explains that “we are in the midst of the bull market: the long term holders, who keep it for at least five months, are at the peak of accumulation. Throughout the first half of 2022 I expect a rising market, and the discharge in the second half. But the perspective to be adopted is a long-term one: 4-5 years. Buying at the lows and selling at the highs is impossible, as is the case with traditional markets. Building tools that do not have to make customers make decisions, that is, investing with the idea of ​​the CAP, is the way “.

And the Defi? “To be looked at carefully – concludes Miccoli – it works because by buying a stable dollar you receive an interest which, however, is not clear how it is produced. For now, “decentralized finance” is a slogan. For now it seems to me a situation equivalent to that which has occurred in the banking sector with MBS, the securitization of bank yields. A hellish mechanism where you take risks without understanding them, risks that accumulate and finally materialize. The bubble risk is not to be underestimated. And it’s not a good thing because it always has a negative impact on the overall market ”.