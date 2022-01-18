The debut of the electric (and low-cost) Fiat Panda is just around the corner

The wait should debut soon Electric Panda, that is the version with clean propulsion of the historic Fiat car. According to what was anticipated by the president of the brand, Olivier François, it will be one of the cheapest electric cars that can be found on the market. The design should be minimalist and modular, echoing the philosophy of the Fiat Centoventi concept presented (and awarded) at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

Taking as a reference point the Fiat 500e, which has become the best-selling electric in Italy according to Unrae data, the electric Panda will be placed a few steps below the catalog – above all, in the price list – coming out very soon, probably already in the spring. of 2022. The president of the brand, Olivier François, had stated at the beginning of January that Stellantis had among the objectives of “Awaken the sleeping giant”, That is Fiat itself, and the presentation of a new electric at an affordable price could be the first important step. What will the electric Panda be like?

The Fiat Centoventi concept (Photo: Fiat)

The final look of the new electric Panda it could resume the Fiat Centoventi concept which had been shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the historic Turin company. The compact hatchback city car awarded with the Red Dot Design Award and the Car Design Awards, is by modular and fully customizable nature with interchangeable interiors, seats that can make room for child seats, LED lights with the possibility of writing messages (on the back) and a basic battery with 100 km of autonomy which, in its maximum version, can reach up to 500 km.

The hypothetical production prices of Centoventi were reduced thanks to a single gray body base, customizable with four colors for roof covering, bumpers, wheel arches and upholstery, and a minimalist dashboard with hooking for smartphones or tablets to take the place of infotainment and navigation, Citroën Ami style. How much will the electric Panda cost? All that remains is to wait until spring for all the official and definitive information.