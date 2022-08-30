The debut of the second Captain Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man.

It is curious to see how, in recent years, several comic characters that could be considered dark -also called type B- have risen to fame in television series or movies. Marvel’s first example was Blade, a 1998 film. And more recently, a heroine heir to a great legacy. 40 years ago, the second Captain Marvel debuted in Amazing Spider-Man.

.

Most audiences know Captain Marvel from her version of Carol Danvers (played on film by actress Brie Larson). The character is directly related to Marvel’s first Captain Marvel, whose name is Mar-Vell.

(The first Captain Marvel from Marvel Comics, in his second uniform)

.

However, the first Captain Marvel did not belong to Marvel, not even to DC Comics, but to the extinct Fawcett publisher. That Captain Marvel is also known as Shazam and is currently owned by DC (which acquired Fawcett decades ago). Shazam dates back to 1940 and became more famous than Superman. Here I leave you a note with that great character:

.

And here I leave you another review about the death of Mar-Vell:

.

After the Kree warrior passed away, Marvel decided to reuse the name. The reason, in part, was so that Marvel Comics could retain the rights to the name.

It was in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, published on August 31, 1982, that we saw the new bearer of the mantle.

.

Unlike Carol Danvers, who was then undergoing an evolution in the pages of Uncanny X-Men (courtesy of Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum), the new Captain was completely unrelated to her predecessor, Mar-Vell.

Here is a note where we talk about the galactic saga of The Brood, in X-Men, where we see Carol Danvers, formerly Miss Marvel, mutate into her new identity, Binary, the same one she used for many years:

.

On the monthly Amazing Spider-Man comic, the creative team consisted of writer Roger Stern and illustrator John Romita Junior, with various inkers. The same creative team took charge of the 1982 annual special for said publication.

.

The inks for that number were entrusted to none other than Romita’s father, John senior. Father and son collaborated again a few months later in the comic Amazing Spider-Man #238 (November 1982), with the debut of the Hobgoblin. The following year, they would repeat in Uncanny X-Men #177 (October 1983). I offer you a review of the Spider-Man comic by Stern and Romita Jr.:

.

In Amazing Annual #16, the hosts introduce us to police officer Monica Rambeau, who, due to an extraordinary accident, gains powers that give her the ability to transform into light, thus giving birth to the next Captain Marvel.

Monica Rambeau not only differed in power from her predecessor, but also wore an elegant suit in other colors, black and white.

.

Being co-created by Stern, the writer reintroduced her into the Avengers comic when he was writing it.

In Avengers, Stern (with penciler John Buscema and inker Tom Palmer) turned the team’s membership on its head, dispensing with household names to spawn a lineup of lesser-known heroes. In this way, the writer decided to prove that he could give rise to another great team. And he did it.

.

The new grouping included Walt Simonson’s version of Thor (visually different, with a beard and armor), She-Hulk, Black Knight, Captain America, Doctor Druid and Captain Marvel.

Shortly before, The Avengers had been defeated. I present to you this note:

.

Captain Marvel (Rambeau) went on to lead “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” though his streak was short-lived. This was due to Roger Stern’s departure from the title, which brought another series of changes.

Years later, Monica changed identities and joined teams like Nextwave:

.

Rambeau has used names like Photon and Pulsar. He is currently called Spectrum. On television, we have seen it in the series WandaVision with actress Teyonah Parris (while his child version debuted in the film Captain Marvel). He will most likely reappear in the 2023 film, The Marvel’s.

.

Monica Rambeau, as Captain Marvel, made her first appearance 40 years ago.