The decade of Kim’s hermit “reign”, who died and resurrected at least six times

It was 1992. A very special birthday party is held for an eight-year-old boy in a luxurious villa in Pyongyang. Among the gifts one in particular stands out. It’s a general’s uniform. Not a carnival dress, but a real uniform: it is miniature, but it is absolutely authentic, it is the uniform of a general of the North Korean People’s Army. Other much older generals arrive at the party and bow to the eight-year-old. His name is Kim Jong-un.

In December 2011, the former chubby child inherited the power that had been before him from his father, Kim Jong-il, and before him from his grandfather Kim Il-sung, the latter considered the North Korean “father of the homeland” , appointed, after his death, “eternal president”. Today Kim Jong-un manages absolute power in his Hermit Kingdom, but the president of the most mysterious and disturbing nation in the world remains his grandfather, Kim Il-Sung; president even from beyond the grave.

Since he came to power – on December 17, exactly ten years ago – Kim Jong-un has made him disappear into thin air – murdered, “purged”, someone even said to have been torn apart by dogs or hit by cannon shots (but they are only a few of the colorful hoaxes that have always circulated on his account) – all seven senior officials who can be seen walking alongside him in the official photographs taken during his father’s funeral. Ten years of absolute power that have led Pyongyang to become an atomic and missile power that inspires fear not only to all its neighbors, but to the whole world. A mysterious nation where the international embargo and Covid (although little or nothing is known about the real extent of the pandemic in North Korea), are hitting the population hard.

A report published today by the Transnational Justice Working Group (Tjwg) reconstructs – net of the exaggerations of the anti-Pyongyang propaganda conveyed above all by the hated “cousins” of the South – a decade of executions in North Korea. Executed, banished or “disappeared”, this was in fact, under “King Kim” the sad fate of North Korean high officials who fell from grace or were only suspected of being a threat to his rise. But not only of these. The Tjwg report, in fact, reconstructs in a very reliable and detailed way – also based on the testimonies of the few North Koreans who – at the price of unspeakable risks and suffering – managed to flee the country, the picture of the situation beyond the 38th parallel . From the pages of the report it appears that among the crimes most frequently subject to public executions there were documented 7 cases of people executed for viewing or distributing South Korean videos, 5 for drug-related crimes and as many for prostitution, 7 for trafficking in human beings, murder or attempted murder and even 3 for “obscene acts”. Of the 23 public executions witnessed by the interviewees, 21 were carried out by shooting and 2 by hanging.

Finally, the report documents how, in this decade of terror dominated by the bulky figure of Kim Jong-un, the acts of clemency or grace coming directly from him have also multiplied, in the evident attempt by the North Korean regime to paint Kim Jong-un as a benevolent leader. But as Joshua Stanton, founder of the NGO “One Free Korea” declared: “Totalitarian regimes use terror as a rule and exceptional acts of clemency to burden their victims with a debt of loyalty”. Stanton, a lawyer with 20 years of military and civilian experience. author of “Arsenal of Terror: North Korea, State Sponsor of Terrorism”, published by the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, he is certainly one who knows much more than many others about what is happening in and around Pyongyang. He served as a US Army defense attorney in Seoul, Daegu, and Pyongtaek between 1998 and 2002, and since April 2013 he has worked with the United States House of Representatives, particularly the Foreign Affairs Committee, in the drafting of the law on the application of sanctions to North Korea.

Since Kim Jong-un took power ten years ago (after the death of his father, “Dear Leader, Kim Jong-il, suddenly killed by a heart attack while traveling on his armored train) has eliminated everyone. the most dangerous potential rivals for his leadership. He executed his uncle – and MP – Jang Song Thaek, and the suspicion that he ordered the murder of his exiled older half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, in Malaysia, is more than just a suspect. The uncle was arrested in late 2013, during a Politburo meeting. His arrest was appropriately filmed by propaganda, which spread images of the two soldiers lifting him and dragging him away, to then subject him to a sham trial that brought him before the firing squad. Of the other five high dignitaries who are seen following the funeral procession in the funeral photos of the “Dear Leader”, no trace remains: Kim Ki-nam, then head of propaganda, has disappeared after being replaced in the important position by his sister Kim’s younger, Yo-Jong; same fate befell Kim Yong-chun, minister and deputy marshal, general Kim Jong-gak and the powerful former secret police chief, U Dong-chuk: Maybe only Choe Tae-bok, old head of external affairs, was saved from the slaughter, ending – it seems – retired.

The story, then, of how that child became “General Kim” at the age of eight was told by a maternal aunt who survived the family “purges” which, as we have said, have always been a “vice” that is transmitted “for branches them ”into the Kim family. And if she was able to tell this is only because, about six years after that grotesque birthday party, in 1998, Ko Yong-suk – this is the name of her aunt – and her husband deserted to the West. For some time now they have lived an anonymous life outside New York, protected by the CIA and exposed every day to the risk that some of their nephew’s assassins will be able to throw them a good party too … “It was impossible for Jong-un to grow up as a normal person while the people around he treated him that way, “said Ko, who was present at that birthday and who, a few years later, was commissioned to accompany Kim Jong-un, when his father sent him to study in a Swiss boarding school, near Bern, describing the teenager Kim as irritating and arrogant.

“He wasn’t a troublemaker, but he was short-tempered and lacked tolerance. When his mother tried to tell him that he played too much and did not study enough, he did not answer her, but protested in another way, by going on a hunger strike ”. A form of protest that the current dictator, growing up, must have clearly abandoned, one might say. However tiny bits and pieces like these are pretty much all we know of Kim Jong-un’s childhood. It is not long to really understand why he was chosen to succeed his father, being preferred to his older brother Kim Jong-chol and his half-brother Kim Jong-nam, then ruthlessly eliminated. Also according to the testimony of his aunt, “Kim Jong-chol was initially considered the most likely successor. But his father, Kim Jong-il, used to say: “Jong-chol is no good, he’s like a girl.” His favorite was the youngest son, the second prince, Jong-un. So similar to his father as to resemble him in all respects, including ruthlessness “.

After all, those who deal with the mysterious kingdom of Rocket Man – according to Donald Trump’s “happy” definition – know well that it is always very difficult to separate the true from the false, among the few news items that emerge from the darkness of the North Korean regime. For this reason, perhaps we will never know for sure why “the little general”, the only apparently harmless Kim Jong-un, was chosen to lead the last Orwellian tyranny of the planet. And why do you continue to do so today, ten years later.