The decay runs deep in Russia’s war machine and Ukraine is exposing it for all to see

Ukrainian troops received with gifts in newly liberated village 0:39

(CNN) — For Russia, the figures are catastrophic.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Vladimir Putin’s military saw at least 338 pieces of major military equipment — from fighter jets to tanks and trucks — destroyed, damaged or captured, according to figures from the open-source intelligence website Oryx. , as Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian-held territory in an offensive that has surprised the Russians with its speed and breadth.

Ukraine’s top military commander said Sunday that his country’s forces had recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles) of territory since early September. And for more perspective, only “since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured a territory at least twice the size of Greater London,” the British Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

Ukrainian reports claim that Putin’s troops are fleeing east towards the Russian border by whatever means of transport they can find, including taking cars from civilians in areas they had captured since the start of the war in February. .

In their wake they leave hundreds of pieces of Russia’s war machine, which since Putin’s so-called “special military operation” began, has not come close to living up to its pre-war bill as one of the great world powers.

These Russian losses are the accumulation of a host of existing problems now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and endowed with billions of dollars worth of Western military equipment that Russia cannot match. And without a drastic, and potentially unconventional, intervention from Putin, Ukrainian victories are likely to accelerate, analysts say.

Many of Russia’s problems — poor and inflexible leadership, poor troop morale, inadequate logistics, and poorly maintained equipment — have been apparent since the war’s early stages, nearly seven months ago.

The hollow core of the Russian military—which included tanks that were easy prey for Ukrainian ground troops and trucks that did not have the right tires to traverse the Ukrainian landscape—was quickly exposed by the unsuitable tactics for the ‘blitzkrieg’ that Putin had planned.

War diary: what happened today in Ukraine? 1:04

Remember that 40-mile (64-kilometre) convoy that stalled en route to the capital of Kyiv and was ripped apart by Ukrainian defenders?

As that convoy stalled, reports leaked out that Russian troops had significant morale problems: Some didn’t even know they were in Ukraine, or if they did, why they were there. As the fighting intensified, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian leaders, killing generals and colonels who were expected to rally Russian forces.

And the Russians certainly needed stronger leadership, if accounts of troop struggles are to be believed.

Pavel Filatyev, a Russian paratrooper who participated in his army’s takeover of the Ukrainian city of Kherson earlier in the war, told CNN last month that his unit lacked even the most basics during that operation.

“Several days after surrounding Kherson, many of us had no food, water or sleeping bags,” he said. “Because it was very cold at night, we couldn’t even sleep. We found some rubbish, some rags, to wrap ourselves up and keep warm.”

And their weaponry was of poor quality, he claimed. “All of our weapons are from the Afghanistan era,” where Russian forces fought from 1979 to 1989, he said.

The Impact of Western Arms Donations

Meanwhile, Western weapons have arrived in Ukraine, including powerful advanced artillery systems like HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Wheeled HIMARS offer what US manufacturer Lockheed Martion calls “shoot and roll capability”: they can fire high-precision rockets at targets 70 to 80 kilometers away, then move quickly to avoid any counterattack.

Ukraine has used them to devastating effect on Russian supply lines, ammunition depots and command posts.

“Ukrainian armed forces used HIMARS and other Western systems to attack Russian land lines of communication in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, setting the conditions for the success of this operation,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said. in a blog post this Sunday.

According to Western analysts, the HIMARS bombardment deployed by Ukraine on Russian supply lines has been relentless.

“Ukrainian long-range artillery is now likely hitting the Dnipro (river) crossings so frequently that Russia is unable to carry out repairs to damaged road bridges,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Trent Telenko, a former quality control auditor at the US Defense Contract Management Agency who has studied Russian logistics, said Ukrainian forces used precision rockets fired from HIMARS batteries to bring down large Russian weapons caches. key near the rail lines, far from the front lines.

This meant Russia had to use trucks to disperse artillery pieces and ammunition to smaller depots, making distribution difficult, Telenko said. When Ukraine began its blitzkrieg, Russia was unable to provide adequate firepower to slow the Ukrainian advance because its artillery was so spread out, he said.

But HIMARS and other powerful Western artillery systems shouldn’t take all the credit, ISW said. They joined the Ukrainian feints and ingenuity.

Russia last week redeployed forces to the south to bolster its ranks ahead of a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian officials and footage of equipment moving through Crimea.

That opened the door for Ukrainian forces further north.

“The long discussion of Kyiv and the subsequent announcement of a counter-offensive operation targeting the Kherson region alienated significant Russian troops from sectors where Ukrainian forces have carried out decisive strikes in recent days,” the ISW said. .

Once those Russian forces moved in, the Ukrainian military looked for weak spots in the Russian lines, said Mark Hertling, a CNN analyst and former US Army general.

“What they have been able to do is carry out reconnaissance with a small force to find where to make a much larger advance, pushing the tanks and artillery through the holes in the Russian front and then reaching the rear areas. Russians,” Hertling said.

Supplies for Ukraine to fuel its advance

The rapid Russian withdrawal has allowed Ukraine to capture Russian weapons, ammunition, fuel and supplies in those rear areas, Telenko said, adding that adding trucks and trains to the Ukrainian inventory will allow Kyiv to “supercharge” its advances.

Analysts have also pointed to a lack of Russian air support.

Richard Hooker Jr., a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said last month that Ukraine joined a force of older anti-aircraft systems it already had in its inventory with supplies of American and German equipment and “has largely sidelined the Russian air power.

“Ukraine has been extraordinarily successful in denying Russia air supremacy with an extremely effective air defense and ‘air denial’ strategy,” Hooper wrote on the Atlantic Council’s “Ukraine Alert” blog.

And Russian setbacks are nothing more than fuel for more trouble to come, a downward spiral that may be beyond Moscow’s ability to stop.

Mick Ryan, an associate fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former general in the Australian Army, calls it a “cascading failure” in a Twitter message. “Every loss on the battlefield and every retreat leads to further failure,” he said.

As options shrink, so will Russia’s beleaguered morale.

As the retreating forces fall back, they will carry with them the stories of their retreat. It will be nearly impossible for the Kremlin to prevent such stories from spreading among its forces and even among its relatives back home.

The territory that Russia captured in the Ukraine for seven months, at the cost of tens of thousands of Russian casualties, has been lost in a week. And the Russian generals don’t seem to have an immediate answer.

Even when Putin’s forces were advancing, those advances were slow and cumbersome. And in the first moments of the war, Ukraine’s defenders never fled as Russian troops have in the last week.

“The already limited confidence deployed troops have in Russian military senior leadership is likely to deteriorate further,” the British Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry report said the Ukrainian attacks had made it difficult for Russia to move replacement troops to the front lines.

Where does Moscow get replacements?

The big question is whether Russia has fresh, trained troops to move forward.

In July, CNN reported that a call had been launched across Russia for more than 30,000 volunteers to join the war effort in Ukraine. The lure was a large cash bonus and no experience was necessary.

But Kateryna Stepanenko, a Russia researcher at ISW, said those new recruits would likely be of little help on the battlefield as there would not be enough time to train them.

For example, tank crew training can take at least several months and sometimes more than a year, experts say.

“Short-term training is unlikely to turn volunteers with no prior experience into effective soldiers in any unit,” Stepanenko said.

And the more than 300 Russian pieces of equipment destroyed, damaged or abandoned on the battlefield in the last few days will not be easy to replace either.

Russian industry has been hurt by Western sanctions. Russian arms depots have already been raided to replace previous losses. And while large numbers of weapons may remain in those depots, they are likely old and in need of repair or refurbishment, said Jakub Janovsky, a military analyst who contributes to the Oryx blog.

“In practice, the replacements are often much older vehicles, probably with reliability issues and less combat effectiveness,” he said.

Moscow retains manufacturing capacity but lacks the best components for what it could do, Janovsky said.

“Because of sanctions, they might have to replace sensors and electronics with inferior alternatives, and the amount they can produce in the short term is a fraction of what they’re losing. Those material losses… are not sustainable,” he said.

So advantage for Ukraine, at least in the short term.

But Ryan, a former Australian general, remains cautious.

“It’s too early to speak in overly triumphalist terms. The Russians are still responsive. The South and East are still occupied by the Russians. The Ukrainians have won a major victory, but there is still a war to be won,” he tweeted.

CNN’s Tim Lister, Josh Pennington and Darya Tarasova contributed to this report.