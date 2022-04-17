The deceased in Holy Week leave rise to 16; 84 food poisonings and 206 alcohol poisonings

Between Good Thursday and Good Friday, 16 lives have been lost, of which five occurred outside the security operation, as reported this Saturday by the Emergency Operations Center (COE) in its second bulletin.

The director of the aforementioned entity, Juan Manuel Méndez, specified that in the last 24 hours eight deaths were recorded within the prevention and security system deployed by the holiday; all because of traffic accidents

To this amount are added four others external to the operation, one of them due to suffocation by immersion of a one-year-old girl in the Valverde province.

In bulletin number 2, they notified 52 accidents on the tracks in which 81 people were affected.

Of the number of traffic incidents, 70 involved motorcycles, 18 light vehicles and one run over.

intoxications

In the case of intoxications, a total of 84 cases for food and another 206 for alcohol, the latter include eight minors aged between 15 and 16 years.

On the other hand, the second day of the operation “awareness for life 2022”, the COE reported some 3,458 road assistance and 1,023 medical and health.

Similarly, 23 people were rescued from beaches and rivers, while 17 minors they were handed over to their parents after getting lost during the day.