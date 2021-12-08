The December patches are coming to these Samsungs

Samsung presents today the his December 2021 security patch, revealing the vulnerabilities that have been and will be corrected with the updates in distribution. The package includes fixes from Google and the South Korean company itself, and will be available for many Android smartphones.

Samsung unveils the details of the security patches of December 2021: here is which smartphones will receive them

The security patches of December 2021 are already being distributed on several models of the brand, in some of which in the company of Android 12 (such as the foldable Galaxy Fold3 and Flip3 5G). The fixes included by Google are thirty (CVE), of which five are considered critical, even if one of these only concerns devices still stopped at Android 9 Pie. We then find two corrections designed for devices with Snapdragon SoC and eighteen Samsung patches (EVS), three of which are designed for Exynos chips.

As you know, Samsung distributes updates with new security patches every month: many devices receive them on time, such as the latest flagships and models, while others have to settle for patches every quarter. Here are which Samsung models should receive the December 2021 security patches (some have already received them):

To the models above, others could be added by Samsung’s decision or because they are part of the quarterly update program: the latter could include Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31. To verify the arrival of the security patches of December 2021 just follow the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“. For further details you can refer to this address.

