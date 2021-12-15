the December update adds the single player campaign with progression – Nerd4.life

Turtle Rock announced on Twitter that a new full-bodied will be available from tomorrow, Thursday, December 16 update from Back 4 Blood. As promised earlier, the update includes a single player mode with progression, a seasonal event and more.

In Back 4 Blood it was already possible to play in single player previously, but in this way it was not possible to obtain progress and therefore unlock various elements of the game, something somewhat criticized by the players. The developers had promised changes last month and apparently have kept their word.

The new update in fact includes a completely single player version of the campaign, thanks to which players will be able to advance with the progress of the story and at the same time also unlock the cards to strengthen their deck.

In addition, the update also includes new cards, including a new type, the “Burn Card“, which can be used in Saferooms to obtain temporary effects such as instant cures, increased stamina and more.

Also at the start limited-time holiday event, during which Fort Hope and the shooting range will present Christmas decorations and in addition it will be possible to unlock special skins for characters and weapons, as well as emblems and sprays themed with Christmas.

To all this is added a very long list of balance changes and bug fixes that you can read in the notes published by Turtle Rock Studios on its official website.

The news coming for Back 4 Blood certainly does not end here. According to the official roadmap published last month in 2022 there will also be a new difficulty level, a cooperative mode, as well as Tunnels of Terror, the first expansion of the Back 4 Blood annual pass.