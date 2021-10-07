The deception film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed, location

A soldier finds refuge in a girls’ boarding school. But not everything will go according to his plans.

Network 4 proposes today the film entitled The deception. It is a dramatic genre film with thriller atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2017 and the duration is one hour and 31 minutes.

L’inganno film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Sofia Coppola. Main protagonists are John McBurney And Martha Farnsworth interpreted respectively by Colin Farrell And Nicole Kidman. Also in the cast Kirsten Dunst in the role of Edwina Morrow.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Napoleonville in the State of Louisiana.

The production is of the American Zoetrope in collaboration with FR Productions, Focus Features And Universal Pictures International.

The original title is The Beguiled.

The deception – plot of the film broadcast on Rete 4

The plot takes place in Virginia in 1864 during the Civil War. In this time Martha Farnsworth runs a girls’ boarding school which has remained completely isolated due to the war.

In the college live only the same director, the teacher Edwina Morrow and five female students. All have adapted to live alone and in hiding for fear of being subjected to raids and violence by the soldiers.

One day the smallest of the students, Amy, happens to meet the northern corporal John McBurney who wanders through the woods because he is seriously injured in the leg.

Moved to compassion, and while aware of the danger she is running, Amy leads John to the college. Here Martha she welcomes him and gives him first aid as an example of Christian charity to offer to the students.

The director, however, is uncertain about what future the corporal awaits once he has recovered. Very early John he manages to get into the good graces of the director and of all the students who are starting to pay him a lot of attention.

Final spoiler

Of course man, aware of this ascendant, exerts an ambiguous fascination on all of them. But he does it only because he is interested in obtaining personal advantages. In fact the same Martha, which it initially intended to deliver John to the Southerners who has just recovered, he reflects on the possibility of keeping him at the boarding school as a gardener.

At this point a series of twists occurs which has the same protagonist John McBurney, who at some point manages to take control of the college. She manages to keep not only the headmistress in check but also all the boarders by preventing them from asking for help.

The finale holds an unexpected surprise.

Deception – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The deception and the respective characters played by the actors