The deception: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled The deception and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting September 21, 2017, directed by Sofia Coppola and which will be broadcast on Sunday 19 September 2021 in the late evening at 00.00 on Rete 4. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

The deception: the cast

In cast of the film The deception, we find the presence of the following actors: Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Wayne Pére, Oona Laurence, Emma Howard, Eric Ian.





The deception: the plot

Three years after the start of the American Civil War in 1864, the dilapidated home of the Seminary for Young Women in Miss Martha Farnsworth it is still in operation, occupied by the matriarch, a teacher and five students in Virginia draped in Spanish moss. However, when a young student runs into the corporal John McBurney, a deserter from the Union nearly mortally wounded, the already fragile balance of things will be interrupted, as the hesitant headmaster decides to welcome him to heal his wounds.

Gradually, when the unwelcome guest arouses unpleasant sexual arousal among the women at the boarding school, they will begin to compete for the seductive man’s favor. Without a doubt, this handsome devil is a manipulator; however, will the ladies in question forever be seduced by its charm?

The deception: some curiosities about the film

The film serves as an adaptation, for the big screen, of A Painted Devil, novel written by Thomas P. Cullinan. The film was a real triumph at the Cannes Festival: during the festival, in fact, the director Sofia Coppola took home the Award for Best Director. Colin Farrell was prohibited from using shampoo to wash his hair for the entire duration of the shoot. It is not the first time that the aforementioned romamzo has been adapted for the cinema: it already happened, in fact, with Private Jonathan’s Good Night by Don Siegel.