the decision after seeing Mad Max

With Aquaman James Wan decided to shake up a DC Extended Universe often criticized for its excessively dark and dramatic tones: the film with Jason Momoa was in this sense a breath of fresh air (appreciated or not according to taste) also thanks to some elements decidedly, so to speak, not sober.

Let’s think, for example, of the octopus percussionist that we see during the scene of the clash between Arthur and Orm: according to the director’s statements, this is the character known as Mouse and present in many Aquaman comics printed mostly between the 50s and the 60s.

A character that certainly catches the eye despite his laughable minutes and that James Wan, according to his own statements, found the courage to insert only after seeing (speaking of little sobriety) the highly acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road by George Miller: “If that movie can have a guy playing a flaming guitar, in mine I want a percussionist octopus“were his words about it.

Who knows if it was in these terms that the good James justified his choice for production! And you, you appreciated the idea of ​​inserting Mouse in the movie? Let us know in the comments! In a recent deepfake video, meanwhile, we saw Johnny Depp in the role of Mera in Aquaman instead of Amber Heard.

