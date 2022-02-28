The decision made by Russell Westbrook due to the problems in the Lakers

Through a publication by his wife, the decision made by Russell Westbrook was known due to the problems in the Los Angeles Lakers. Even LeBron James was surprised!

Criticism on social networks can be very cruel and if you don’t have good mental strength, the level on the courts can go from bad to worse. To avoid this situation, Russell Westbrook made a decision because of the problems of Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Until Lebron James was surprised!

The break from the 2022 All-Star Game did not sit well with Westbrook, since in the Lakers’ first game after the NBA All-Star Game, Russell was 9-for-21 from the field and no 3-pointers in three attempts. The base is still not the great contribution that LeBron and company need to qualify for the Playoffs.

Every time the Los Angeles Lakers play, Russell Westbrook becomes a trend in 3, 2, 1. And not because of a good performance! Some field goal or a triple that does not go anywhere near the hoop goes viral and criticism rains down incessantly on LeBron James’s partner.

Beyond the statements at a press conference after the Lakers games, Westbrook’s activity in the social media began to be less and less. Russell made a decision that was revealed by his wife, Nina. Even LeBron James was surprised!

The decision that Russell Westbrook made due to the problems in the Los Angeles Lakers

“My boo. You won’t see this because you’re on social media pausebut it’s amazing.” said Nina Westbrook to announce that, for now, Russell stopped using social media due to the problems that the Los Angeles Lakers are going through.