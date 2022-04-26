The decision Messi has made about his future after winning the French League with PSG

2022-04-25

For many Leo Messi it is not the same as before. He has had a first season with the PSG to oblivion at the individual level.

Leo barely scored four goals (9 in all competitions) and provided 13 assists in 22 games in the France League, the only title won by the Parisians this season.

In recent months there has been talk of the possibility that Messi could return to Barcelona, ​​now with Xavi Hernández as coach, but Argentine media have revealed details about this situation.

The decision of Leo Messi is to fulfill your contract with the paris st germain.

According to information from TyC Sports, the close circle of Leo Messi admitted that there is not a minimum possibility that the Argentine will leave the PSG.

You have to remember that Messi He signed a contract for two seasons with the French team and with the option to renew for one more.