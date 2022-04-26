The decision Messi has made about his future after winning the French League with PSG
2022-04-25
For many Leo Messi it is not the same as before. He has had a first season with the PSG to oblivion at the individual level.
Leo barely scored four goals (9 in all competitions) and provided 13 assists in 22 games in the France League, the only title won by the Parisians this season.
In recent months there has been talk of the possibility that Messi could return to Barcelona, now with Xavi Hernández as coach, but Argentine media have revealed details about this situation.
See: Neymar explodes against the PSG fans and sends a strong message. “They are going to get tired of beeping, I have three years left”
The decision of Leo Messi is to fulfill your contract with the paris st germain.
According to information from TyC Sports, the close circle of Leo Messi admitted that there is not a minimum possibility that the Argentine will leave the PSG.
You have to remember that Messi He signed a contract for two seasons with the French team and with the option to renew for one more.
There is no doubt that this has been a season to forget in the PSGbecause with the arrival of Messi and stars like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, ‘Gigi’ Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi, the real goal was to win the Champions League, but they were eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.
WHAT XAVI SAID
A few months ago, and in the midst of speculation, Xavi Hernández spoke about the possible return of Messi and opened the doors for him.
“Messi he has earned having the doors open to Barça, as long as I am the coach here, as if he wants to come every day to watch training or talk to the coach. What he has given us is priceless, he is the best player in history, but today he has a contract with him PSGI think he signed for two years, ”said the Barcelona coach at the time.
Dani Alves, in an interview with ESPN, was another of those who expressed his desire to see Leo again as a Barça player.
“For me Messi he’s not enjoying himself PSG, is misplaced. I’m going to say something that Leo always told me: ‘Where are you going to be better than here?’ And I checked it out. There is nothing better than playing here. I hope I can come back. If he comes, let him come with me.”
In the end this will not happen Messi he has decided that he will play with him PSG next season to try to win the Champions League. We will have to see if in the end Mbappe he also decides to stay or go to Real Madrid.