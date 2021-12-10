the decision of Cite- Corriere.it

Italy it will no longer produce thermal engines by 2035. It was decided on Cite, the inter-ministerial committee for ecological transition as part of the plan that will lead to green turn and decarbonisation. Internal combustion vehicles will need to be replaced by those driven by that deadline electric or hydrogen motors. In practice, by 2035 the automotive industry will have to shed its skin and convert to clean technologies.

The phase out of new cars with internal combustion engines should take place by 2035, while for vans and commercial transport vehicles lightweight by 2040 specifies a Cite statement. The meeting was attended by the ministers of the ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, sustainable infrastructure and mobility Enrico Giovannini and economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti. In this process it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of technological neutrality thus enhancing not only electric vehicles but also the potential of hydrogen, as well as recognizing – for the transition – the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a state-of-the-art domestic supply chain, the note specifies.



The farewell to traditional engines will inevitably have an impact on the Italian industry, where the car has always been one of the driving products.But the Cite decision puts into practice a decision of the European Commission included in the package of environmental measures Fit for 55 to reduce as much as possible all emissions of harmful gases. Among these measures, there is one that aims to produce only zero-emission cars by 2035. The whole strategy was illustrated last July by the president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen.

