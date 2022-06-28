The decision of Ricky Martin’s eldest son, Matteo, who surprised the networks

In 1997 Ricky Martin was already a name known to many, especially Menudo fans, who followed in his footsteps and raved about his songs at that time. Songs like “Fuego contra fuego” were all the rage in the Latin rankings; “Maria” or “I miss you, I forget you, I love you”, just to name a few. It was in the spring of that year that Ricky Martin He stood out on the cover of People magazine, as one of the most beautiful singers in Spanish. Time has passed but his magnetism is still intact and this is demonstrated in his Instagram account, either by sharing photos alone, or accompanied by his children or his love Jwan Yosef.

The singer recognizes how much he has changed since then, his priorities are no longer the same, although his love for music remains intact. But other loves are a fundamental part of his life today after the arrival of his children Valentino and Matteo Martin, both 13 years old; and later from her partner, the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef with whom she shares the paternity of Lucía and Renn. Ricky Martin He affirms at every opportunity that he can, that they are everything to him and that everything he does is for and for them.

At present, and as if time had not passed him by, the circle opened by the artist 25 years ago is closing, today Ricky Martin At 50 years of age, he is crowned the artist who heads the list of the 50 most beautiful of 2022. In all these years many things have changed in his life, what is still latent there is his love for music.

Ricky Martin he enjoys his career, music and also his family, this means that he spends as much time as possible with them. At first, the singer was not very friendly that his children appeared on social networks, but over time he relaxed, so much so that he has shown an image of his son Matteo accompanying him to the recording of his next video clip.

in the photo caption Ricky Martin has written, “Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video. #MylittleMan#Matteo #are #pride”. The photo shows Matteo Martin sitting in the director’s chair looking behind the scenes at the artwork his father does. Everything would indicate that the adolescent is very interested in the subject of audiovisual arts. Is it also due to the influence of the plastic artist? Jwan Yosef?.