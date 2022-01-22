the decision of Roberto Mancini

With the return to the championship in style after contracting Covid-19, Mario Balotelli came back to knock hard on the door of Roberto Mancini.

The former Monza and Brescia striker is making himself the protagonist of an increasingly profitable season in Turkey with the jersey ofAdana Demirspor and precisely by virtue of his good performances, the national team coach seems to have decided to give him a new chance.

Balotelli towards his return to the national team

According to what was anticipated by Sky Sport, Mancini would have decided to give Balotelli a new chance in blue by calling him for the internship to Coverciano scheduled for late January.

Here the former Milan and Inter Milan, showing determination, desire and the right attitude, will be able to play his cards and return definitively to the National (from which he has been missing for over three years) who, in view of the delicate challenges valid for the World Cup play-offs, certainly needs to find the best scoring vein.

Motivated to the right point, in this sense the Balotelli admired in this first part of the season in Turkey could make a substantial contribution.

Balotelli and the numbers with Adana

In fact, Balotelli also scored in the last round of the championship in 5-0 to the Karagumruk, so far with the Adana Demirspor shirt he has put together respectable numbers and performances.

The 1990 class scored in the championship 8 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances, numbers that, added to the goal and two assists scored in the Cup, allowed the Turkish club to aspire today to a place in Champions.

Balotelli increasingly in the heart of the market

Balotelli’s good performances not only strengthened Adana’s ambitions but also allowed the striker himself to end up in the crosshairs of other teams around the world.

Above all, as revealed by the president of the Turkish club himself Murat Sancak, stands out the Newcastle, a Premier League team that has shown a fair amount of interest without sinking the blow by making the right offer to Adana.

However, everything could change in the next few hours when, seeing how much Balotelli is proving more prolific, the proposal could rise, leading the player to wear two new jerseys in a few days: that of his new club team and, above all, that of the national team. who can’t wait to embrace again.

OMNISPORT