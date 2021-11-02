the decision of the sports judge

ROME – Sports Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea, assisted by Stefania Ginesio and the AIA Representative Carlo Moretti, issued the verdict during the meeting on November 2, 2021 regarding the Reina case. The Lazio goalkeeper, during the match against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, was hit by a coin in the head thrown from the Atalanta curve. Here is the sentence: “Fine of € 25,000.00: to Soc. ATALANTA for having, during the match and in particular during the second half, repeatedly thrown various objects on the playing field, one of which (specifically probably a coin) hit, at the 46th in the second half, the goalkeeper of the opposing team, who collapsed momentarily to the ground, then stood up and regularly resumed the game; lessened sanction, pursuant to art. 7 CGS, as the Company, immediately dissociated from the uncivilized behavior described in the report of the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, with her active collaboration she contributed to the prompt identification of those responsible for the last episode, for the purpose of applying the consequent access prohibition sanctions “. Atalanta has already identified those responsible for the gesture: daspo for three fans.