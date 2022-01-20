the decision on Arnautovic and Orsolini

Bologna, who will play in Verona?

Arnautovic complained of muscle problems on Monday at the Dall’Ara against Napoli, but the Austrian is regularly called up for Sunday’s match against Verona and is the favorite for a 1 ‘jersey over Falcinelli.

Still out Schouten (despite having worked in a group during the week, after months out of action due to injury) and Santander (recently recovered from Coronavirus), in addition to long-term patients Kingsley and Dijks and the disqualified Soumaoro.

Orsolini also aims to be a starter, the shoulder injury seems to have been disposed of suffered in Cagliari and the rossoblu 7 at the moment is ahead in the run-off with Sansone to join Soriano on the trocar.

The other formation question concerns the duel between Viola and Dominguez, with the former slightly ahead to settle in midfield alongside Svanberg.

Finally, watch out for many warned for Mihajlovic, five: De Silvestri, Hickey, Medel, Theate and Svanberg, moreover, all certain to start from the beginning in Verona. In the event of a yellow card, they would miss the next home match against Empoli after returning from the stop. Below is the complete list of players called up for tomorrow evening.