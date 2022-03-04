The decision that Alexis Vega has made worries Chivas

For the Chivas de Guadalajara the problems seem to have no end and it is that in addition to the lack of victories in the last four games, the little confidence that is had in the process of coach Marcelo Leaño and the discontent with the owner Amaury Vergara, must be added a tremendous pending: The renewal of Alexis Vega.

Since last December, the Sacred Flock has been trying to close the contract extension of the best gunner that they have in Clausura 2022 with four goals, but for one reason or another the Gru has not been able to sign their new agreement, since the current one ends in December of this year.

The only reason that has the rojiblanca leadership somewhat calm is that Alexis himself has expressed in different interviews his interest in continuing in the Perla Tapatia and in his first goals of the year he also did on the pitch kissing the shield and making the sign that he wants to stay, however nothing is official.

Why does Chivas care about Alexis Vega?

The Mediotiempo portal revealedThe uncertainty that the leadership of Guadalajara is experiencing in the face of this situation that has lasted longer than expected and where everything indicates that The goalscorer’s requests have been met both in terms of salary increases and facilities for emigrating to Europe in case a formal proposal arrives, but the signature only does not appear.

“El Gru continues without giving his arm to twist and in Guadalajara they are concerned that already in June they can listen to offers and even sign with another team, which they don’t want to happen. That is why the mission is clear and it will be to do everything possible and even a little more so that Vega signs. The talks are there, and although they are cold, there is a will on both sides to reach an agreement,” it was part of what the portal wrote.

