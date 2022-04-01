the decision that Argentina will take after the approval in the US.

The debate took its time in the United States. And there were many doubts that what finally happened would happen. This Tuesday that country announced that apply a fourth dose against Covid to all people over 50 years old.

The nation most affected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic took a step towards the maximum objective: that most of the most susceptible population receive, on a case-by-case basis, a second booster (second booster) or a fourth dose.

will be done with Pfizer and Moderna vaccinestwo brands that Argentina is buying in particular, to the detriment of Sputnik -which is not authorized by the WHO- and even of AstraZeneca, with which for now there have been no new contracts.

The echo of the announcement replicates strongly at this time among the committee of experts that advises President Alberto Fernández. Also within the most select circle of vaccine decision-makers. They evaluate hitting a swerve in a decision that previously seemed immovable: there is already talk of “open” the fourth dose for over 65 years.

I’m here todayThey only receive it over 50 who received Sinopharm, immunosuppressed or undergoing cancer treatment. Also if a ticket is presented to travel where the Russian or Cansino vaccine is not admitted.



The fourth dose today is enabled for those over 50 who received Sinopharm and the immunosuppressed. Photo: EFE

The Government responded with a “no” to the fourth dose for all because there was “no scientific evidence that it provides greater immunity.” Even the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, mentioned the risk of “hyporesponse” by a possible “overstimulation”.

An eventual local announcement is not expected immediately, especially with such few current cases of Covid and the important outbreak of “early” influenza, in the midst of the recently launched anti-flu vaccination campaign. But the fourth dose for the risk group by age it’s closer.

Daniela Hozbor, main researcher at Conicet, explains to Clarion that just as “it has not yet been discussed whether there will be a annual Covid vaccine to be added to the official calendar” and “it is not known if the subject will enter the next meeting agenda”, at the National Immunization Commission (CoNaIn) yes the discussion was activated what to do with those over 65 when they are four months old from the first reinforcement.

The “willingness” to take a fourth dose or second booster in the United States is not a minor issue when compared to Argentina. Vaccines were never lacking there, but neither was the influence of anti-vaccine groups. The situation is diametrically inverse to what was experienced here during the first two years of the pandemic. Today there is no shortage of vaccines in the country and there are no strong groups against immunization.

“In the committee of experts we are not yet considering whether the Covid vaccine is going to be annual. That will depend a lot on the evolution of the virus and the number of infections. But the fourth dose for older adults I should already have a definition“, he says Clarion Eduardo López, infectologist and member of that “small table”.



Those over 65 years of age would be the next population eligible to receive the fourth dose. Photo: EFE

There are three options for the evolution of the coronavirus. The first is that transmissibility drastically decreases and that the last variant is Ómicron, “so that only three doses are required for the general population and four for the risk group”; the second, “that the virus decreases but a vaccine is needed periodically” and the third, “that there is an annual dose, due to the appearance of new variants that directly become new strains.”

Whatever path Covid takes, López is in line with the decision that the FDA has just taken and proposed to the Government that it apply the fourth dose to older adults.

“Before Ómicron, after 6 months a fourth vaccine is required, as is already being applied in Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom to people over 60, immunosuppressed and health personnel. What happens in Argentina is that more than 40% of the population still need to receive the third dose,” he clarifies.

According to the latest report from the National Ministry of Health, 3,027,543 received additional doses and 16,021,516 booster doses.

Now, what did the FDA say, which is like our Anmat, to authorize the fourth dose from the age of 50? The measure was announced just after Biden decided that the “waning” immunity in older Americans, to avoid serious illness “in case the virus sweeps the nation again in the coming months.”



Minister Vizzotti analyzes with her advisers the possibility of expanding the fourth dose.

The northern hemisphere wants to anticipate autumn, the time when, along with winter, the virus has more transmission, due to staying longer in closed spaces. We are already in autumn.

The agency also authorized a second booster to older than 12 years with certain immune deficiencies after the same interdose interval.

As would eventually happen in Argentina if the change of heart occurs, US health authorities initially considered limiting second boosters to people aged 60 or 65. But Peter Marks, who oversees the FDA’s vaccine division, said a lower age limit made more sensebecause many over 50 years of age have comorbidities.

The FDA made this decision with still very limited data and clarified that it may be a temporary measure. But they also didn’t rule out that in the American fall, everyone, including those getting a second booster now, may need yet another shot, perhaps with a modified vaccine (or enhanced) to better protect against variants.

For the 3% of Americans with immune deficiencies, the decision authorizes what would essentially be a fifth injection, not a fourth, as in the case of Argentina. Those 12 and older can get the Pfizer shot, while adults can choose between Pfizer and Moderna.

The evidence

The strongest data supporting a fourth dose is from an Israeli study published on March 24 and not yet peer-reviewed. Over a 40-day span earlier this year, researchers studied Covid death rates in more than half a million adults between the ages of 60 and 100 that they had received at least one reinforcement.

“Was significantly lower among those who had received an additional booster,” the researchers said. Israel was a pioneer in applying fourth doses. The study was done with Pfizer and according to the results of the Clalit Institute the reduction in mortality was 80 percent.

No one knows how long the protection of a second booster will last. Pfizer said that the potency of a first booster declines in 3 to 6 months, both against symptomatic infection and severe disease. Data from Israel suggest that a second booster restores protection, but the follow-up period is short.

The discussion in the United States was not about whether a fourth injection was harmful, but whether a “new” injection was necessary, one better than the existing ones, against the new variants.

$