the decision that the singer made with the man who left a message painted on her house (and who harasses her)

The decision to end her affair with the FC Barcelona player, supposedly as a result of his constant infidelities, He made his love life exposed and his followers showed him their unconditional support.

In the last weeks, Shakira’s life has completely changed after announcing her separation from Gerard Piqué after a 12-year relationship and two children together.

Nevertheless, one of these admirers took his actions to the extreme and he declared his love to Shakira through strange written messages outside his mansion in Barcelona, ​​a situation that was taken as an act of harassment by the singer.

According to the magazine People in spanisha man named Alex filled Shakira’s mailbox with love letters and He painted several messages on his property with phrases such as: “I am ready to marry you right now and support you” and “I am coming here for you, my love.”

Likewise, this subject, who according to the Spanish press is of Russian origin, appeared several times outside Shakira’s residence trying to approach the interpreter and her two children, Milan and Sasha.

Due to the constant acts of harassment by this strange individual, Shakira decided to take the issue seriously and take action on the matter to avoid further inconvenience.

On behalf of the interpreter of Inevitable, Tony MebarakShakira’s brother and concert manager, went to the Barcelona authorities to file a complaint for harassment against this man.

not people proposing shakira with graffitis outside her house. it’s getting a bit crazy. pic.twitter.com/mqpJE9JpjB — . (@khudaxjaane) June 20, 2022

Despite this complaint, so far Shakira has not commented on the matter, but it is believed that she is looking for a new home after this strange incident with a fan.

The constant harassment suffered by Shakira could accelerate her plans to leave Barcelona and move to another country with her children, since The Colombian singer has reiterated her intention to leave her life in Spain behind after her separation from Gerard Piqué.