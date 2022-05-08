Jordan Poole committed a controversial foul on Ja Morant that took the Memphis Grizzlies star out of Game 3 of the 2022 Playoffs. The NBA has already made a decision about it: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were saved!

In 3, 2, 1… The controversy arrived! What looked like it was going to be a resounding and uncontroversial victory for Golden State Warriors against Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2022 ended up becoming a victory with great controversy on board. Ja Morant and Jordan Poolethe main protagonists.

The Warriors’ offense was intractable and with six players finishing in double figures, only Ja Morant and his 34 points they posed some threat until he was in the match. The Grizzlies’ star did not finish Game 3 with a bruised right knee in the fourth quarter against Golden State.

Morant was clear and forceful in stating that Jordan Poole broke the NBA codes for the foul that injured him and, although Stephen Curry had a reaction befitting his greatness, it is most likely that Ja will not be able to be in Game 4 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizllies on Monday, May 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Adrian Wojnarowski, a journalist from ESPN, set off the alarms in the Warriors, since he stated that the NBA would have more work because they were going to analyze Poole’s foul that injured Ja Morant. Was a penalty coming for Curry’s star teammate in the 2022 Playoffs?

The decision the NBA made on Poole’s foul that injured Morant in the 2022 Playoffs

As reported by Anthony Slater, from The Athletic portal, the NBA made the decision that take no action on Jordan Poole’s foul that injured Ja Morant in the 2022 Playoffs. Wow, what a relief! Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were saved because the shooting guard, who is averaging 22.9 points per game in the postseason, will be available for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.