During the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the 2022 Playoffs semifinals, Draymond Green offended opposing fans with an NBA-sanctioned gesture.

It is more than clear: Memphis Grizzlies fans can not even see Dramond Green. The relationship started off on the wrong foot, since in the first victory of Golden State Warriors in the semifinals of Playoffs 2022, the partner of Stephen Curry He was sent off for a flagrant hard 2 against Brandon Clarke.

As soon as it was confirmed that Green was expelled from the Game between Warriors and Grizzlies, Draymond began to jump around the court, greeted all his teammates and went to the Golden State locker room encouraging the rival fans who insulted him non-stop.

Rematch came for the Memphis Grizzliez fans and, in Ja Morant and company’s 106-101 victory, every time Draymond Green touched the ball they began to whistle endlessly. Even rival Golden State Warriors fans made exploit one of the stars of the Dubs.

During the first quarter of the game that was played on Tuesday, May 3 for the semifinals of the 2022 playoffs, Green was unintentionally elbowed to the face by Xavier Tillman. Draymond retired to the locker room to receive stitches and on his way out he decided to challenge the Grizzlies fans with an offensive gesture.

The decision the NBA made with Green for offending Grizzlies fans in the Playoffs

As reported by the NBA, Draymond Green was fined $25,000. for making an offensive and obscene gesture against Memphis Grizzlies fans in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. Relief for Stephen Curry! The power forward will be available for Game 3 of this Playoff semifinal series to be played on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. ET.