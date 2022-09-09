the decision they have made in the Premier League after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
2022-09-09
All of this weekend’s Premier League matches have been postponed as a mark of respect for the queen’s death. Isabel II.
Review the table of positions of the Premier League 2022-23
The English league made this decision despite the fact that the British government had announced that canceling sporting events was not mandatory during the period of national mourning.
“At a meeting this morning, the Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the league said in a statement.
“To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, all Premier League games this weekend will be postponed, including Monday night’s match,” the statement added.
All matches in the lower divisions and in the women’s league have also been postponed.
Other sporting events scheduled for Friday, including an international cricket match and the European PGA Championship in golf, have been canceled out of respect.
However, sports leaders have been asked to prevent the events from coinciding with the state funeral, the date of which has not yet been announced.
“There is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events, or close entertainment venues during the period of national mourning,” the government said in a statement.
“It is up to the organizations. As a sign of respect, organizations could consider canceling or postponing events, or closing venues, on the day of the state funeral,” he added.
The party of Man Utd in the Europa League against the Real society at Old Trafford and the duel of West Ham before the Steaua from Bucharest in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium they were played on Thursday with minutes of silence before kick-off.
The Scottish rugby federation has decided to suspend all domestic competitions scheduled for this weekend, including the women’s team’s World Cup warm-up match against Spainscheduled on Sunday.
The Tour of Britain cycling tour, which was due to finish on Sunday on the Isle of Wight, was canceled after Thursday’s fifth stage.
The British Horseracing Authority said there will be no horse racing on Saturday, extending the cancellations for a third day.
King’s Lynnthe only horse owned by the queen to take part this weekend, will not race The Curragh Racecourse on Sunday.
Horse racing will return on Sunday, with St Leger, one of Britain’s five classic races, in which a queen’s horse won in 1977.