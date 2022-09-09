the decision they have made in the Premier League after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

2022-09-09

All of this weekend’s Premier League matches have been postponed as a mark of respect for the queen’s death. Isabel II.

The English league made this decision despite the fact that the British government had announced that canceling sporting events was not mandatory during the period of national mourning.

“At a meeting this morning, the Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the league said in a statement.

“To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, all Premier League games this weekend will be postponed, including Monday night’s match,” the statement added.

All matches in the lower divisions and in the women’s league have also been postponed.