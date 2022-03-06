The decision to leave Querétaro after the fight against Atlas and return to Chivas

Corregidora Stadium

March 06, 2022 09:43 a.m.

Going around the world for a tragedy like the one on Saturday in Querétaro should not leave anyone alone, since lives were lost and the level of violence in a stadium exceeded everything previously experienced in Mexican soccer.

With this unprecedented fact, the Liga MX decided to suspend the activity on Sunday and sanctions against the club are expected, not only by soccer managers, but also by the state authorities of Querétaro.

That is why players who are on loan with the Gallos Blancos team would welcome leaving the club and returning to Chivas, the club to which their federative rights belong.

Which players could leave Gallos and return to Chivas?

The goalkeeper José Antonio Rodríguez and the striker Jesús Godínez, both are on loan with Querétaro, but the sanctions that the club may receive, in addition to the imprint left by insecurity, would change their status and they could return to Guadalajara.

