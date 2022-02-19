The decision to remove Javier Aguirre from Monterrey after the results

Javier Aguirre in the Club World Cup

February 18, 2022 10:42 a.m.

After the bad results and the failed statements of the highest paid coach in Liga MX, the Monterrey board finally made a firm decision regarding his permanence that can calm down with the fans of the gang who have demonstrated against Aguirre since the Club World Cup and even in the Barrial facilities.

The expectation generated around Javier Aguirre at the head of the Monterrey Football Club was very high, taking into account the European experience and in national teams that Vasco has and that the board also gave him a multimillion-dollar contract, the highest in all of football. Mexican.

However, there have been more bitter drinks than sweet ones for Rayados at the head of Aguirre because in two tournaments he has directed he has not qualified for the league and signed the most embarrassing performance for the institution at the international level when he lost in his first World Cup match of Clubs against Al-Alhy of Egypt that had been depleted with more than 10 casualties.

Added to these dismal results, the fans were very upset on social networks since after the defeat against the Egyptians Aguirre temporarily left the concentration to go out to dinner in Abu Dhabi. He also stated before the match for fifth place that he had not been the worst participation of the club in the tournament.

David’s decision

Despite having come out to support Aguirre, the president of Monterrey, Duilio Davino, decided to end Javier Aguirre’s services with Rayados, although he has not yet declared who could be the substitute for the bench. Davino had many doubts about it because Aguirre’s high salary and his departure will cost the club tens of millions of dollars.

