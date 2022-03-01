The decisions of the Lakers to save LeBron and company

As reported by Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers would make the decision to cut a player and sign 2 reinforcements to save LeBron James and company in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The crisis reached Los Angeles Lakers at its best with the shower of whistles and jeers from their fans during the resounding 28-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The first decisions have already been made to save Lebron James and company!

Not even LeBron had words to explain a new defeat for the Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, which had the Los Angeles team with 23 turnovers. James and Russell Westbrook lost the ball 7 times each. Neither ‘The king’ he was saved from the whistles.

After LeBron’s reaction to the whistles of the fans became known, the Los Angeles Lakers boards have decided two moves to strengthen the team: a player would be cut so that two players arrive and try to save James and company from failure.

Until the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 1, the Lakers lost 9 of the last 12 games and they are 2 1/2 games away from falling to 11th in the Western Conference. If this happens, the Californian team would be out of the Play-In places. The crisis came to Los Angeles!

Cut a player and sign 2 reinforcements: The decisions of the Lakers in crisis

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, the Los Angeles Lakers have made the decision to cut DeAndre Jordan to be able to sign the experienced point guard DJ Augustinehas 13 seasons in the NBA, and the power forward Wenyen Gabrielwho averaged 5.4 and 2 points per game, respectively, in the 2021-22 campaign.